Should you 'water your house' to keep it cooler? And other (less crazy) ways to beat the heat

When you grow up in Houston, dealing with extreme heat is a fact of life.

This week in St. Louis is giving me unpleasant flashbacks to the oppressive humidity of my childhood. It’s also brought forth some unconventional advice from my brethren back home.

My brother-in-law heard on good authority from our sister-in-law’s father that the best way to keep your house cool was to “water” it. (If you come from a large family, you understand this chain of narration carries some authority.) That evening, he hosed down the brick and rooftop on their home.

“Did some research, and it shows the house is cooler,” he shared in our family WhatsApp chat.

Indeed, there is plenty of anecdotal “research” on Reddit from those who insist that evaporative cooling from a small amount of water on the roof makes a significant difference on the inside temperature of a house.

There are people who swear by running sprinklers on the roof.

I consulted a local expert. Mark Little, residential service manager of Air Comfort Service in Hazelwood, says he’s never heard of this technique.

“Maybe it’s a Texas thing,” Little said. “It’s not something I would advise people to do.”

He suggests homeowners get a complete system check on the HVAC system – make sure the condenser coil, blower and air filters are clean.

“The filters are like lungs,” he said. “If it’s dirty, it can’t breathe.”

He offered a few more tips to keep the house cooler during a heatwave:

• Close the blinds during the day. The less radiant heat (sunlight) you have pouring in, the better.

• Turn the furnace fan on instead of keeping it on ‘auto.’ The blower will run 24/7 and help circulate the air.

• Avoid using any heat-generating appliances, such as a stove or oven. A heatwave is a good excuse to order pizza for dinner.

• Turn off any lights you aren’t using or convert bulbs to LED lights.

• Make sure the house is adequately insulated in the attic, and windows and doors are sealed and caulked properly. Older homes will have cracks, and old windows let in a lot of heat.

• Run the ceiling fans counterclockwise.

I asked if it’s wise to keep the fans running even when no one is in the room.

“Me and my wife have this argument all the time,” Little said. He maintains that it only makes sense to keep a ceiling fan running when someone is sitting under it. (I’m with his wife on this.)

While these all seem more reasonable than trying to sprinkle water on our roof, I decided to check with a neighbor, who has some experience in unorthodox life hacks.

He assured me that watering the house is not just a “Texas thing.”

His father, who was loath to run the air conditioning, kept two sprinklers running on the top of the roof during the hottest months. It kept their house significantly cooler in the summer.

“We quit doing that when we got algae on the roof,” he said.

