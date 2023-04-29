The freshly remodeled three-bedroom ranch home of Mike Knoll and Pete Jusich is one of eight unique houses that will be featured on the ModernSTL Barrett Brae Mid-Century Home Tour on May 6. Nestled into the rolling hills to the north of Barrett Station and Big Bend roads, the Barrett Brae subdivision takes its name from the Scottish word “Brae," meaning “hillside.” Founded in 1955 and developed by Fischer and Frichtel Homes, Barrett Brae is a recognized Kirkwood Landmarks Commission Historic District.

"I love these homes, and I love the neighborhood," says Jusich.

He and Knoll moved into their 1956-built home in 2020 and recently completed a full interior and exterior renovation. Knoll's mom originally purchased the house five years ago, living in it for two years before falling ill. Knoll and Jusich owned a home in the Pasadena Hills neighborhood in north St. Louis County at the time.

"We had started looking and thinking about moving, and then she got sick," Knoll recalls. "The weekend after she passed away, we got a phone call from an agent in Pasadena Hills asking if we wanted to sell our house."

The timing seemed serendipitous, so they decided to make the move. When Knoll's mom purchased the house, it had been flipped, and though things were newer and in good shape, it was lacking in quality and character. Jusich and Knoll were eager to update it with high-end finishes while injecting it with their unique midcentury inspired style.

Completing a full kitchen remodel was one of the largest projects they tackled. Once a smaller kitchen and adjoining dining room, Knoll and Jusich combined them to create an open, modern kitchen that would make any chef envious.

"I like cooking so it's nice to have all this space," Knoll says.

A bright orange stove and range hood provides a burst of color amid more subdued finishes including black and white quartz countertops and dark wood cabinetry. They added a waterfall-edge peninsula with stools for dining and hanging out and a strategically mounted TV above the refrigerator on the opposite wall.

"I love sitting here with a drink while he cooks," says Jusich.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors run the length of the back side of the house, blurring the lines between the inside and freshly landscaped outdoors. Above them, as well as over the front door, are colorful stained glass clerestory windows in a circles and bars pattern inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright that were already in the home.

Most of the home's furnishings were transplanted from Knoll and Jusich's previous house in Pasadena Hills, and were carefully selected and grouped by renowned interior designer and vintage modern furniture dealer David Deatherage.

"Once we started working with him, I trusted anything he picked out. We just said go," says Jusich of their ongoing collaboration. While they had to scale down some of the collection from their larger home when moving, they kept their favorite pieces and vignettes and reassembled them in the new house.

Deatherage's signature Hollywood Regency style fit nicely with the home's midcentury modern architecture. In the dining room, a large glass-mounted print by legendary photographer Slim Aarons titled "Beauty and the Beast" hangs over a sculptural wood Witco credenza, recognizable as a piece that graced Don Draper's office on the set of "Mad Men." Deatherage painted the credenza's front gold for a touch of glam.

Complementing the vintage furnishings is a collection of artwork by mostly St. Louis-based artists including Justin Tolentino, Peter Manion, Charles Houska, Michael Hoffman, Zack Smithey, Gregg Rasmusson and photographer Ken Konchel, purchased through the Houska Gallery.

In the living room, Jusich and Knoll replaced wood paneling with simple grass cloth wallpaper along the largest wall and removed paint from the exposed brick on another as well as on the double-sided fireplace. They replaced carpet and cheap laminate flooring throughout the main living areas with stylish and durable large format gray tile.

After two and a half years, there's not a single surface of the home the couple didn't give their special touch.

"We're excited to show off everything we've done to the house," Knoll says of the upcoming tour.

Mike Knoll (left) and Pete Jusich

Ages • Knoll is 55, and Jusich is 57

Occupations • Knoll is a Realtor with Compass, and Jusich works in human resources for Panera.

Home • Historic Barrett Brae subdivision in Kirkwood

Family • They share the home with their three dogs: pug Hubert and French bulldogs Herman and Clark.

ModernSTL presents the Barrett Brae Mid-Century Home Tour What • Tour eight unique homes in the iconic midcentury modern neighborhood that sits partly in Kirkwood and partly in unincorporated St. Louis County. When • 1 to 6 p.m. May 6 How much • Tour tickets are $30 each and are available at modernstl.com. Tour check-in locations include 737 Cheviot Court and 2401 St. Giles Road.

