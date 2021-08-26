We want to see your home office

The pandemic changed so much about our lives, especially the way we work. Many of us were forced early on to create home offices out of the kitchen table out of necessity, but as time wore on, many of you became more creative.
We want to see those gorgeous work-from-home spaces. Brilliant offices, creative nooks, clever closets ... whatever you did (or are doing) to make working from home easier.
Send one photo, with a short description of the space and what changes you made, to Amy Bertrand at abertrand@post-dispatch.com with the subject line "Home office." Please make your submission before Sept. 15.
Tags
Every week, we feature a St. Louis-area home to showcase, usually because of its great style; but sometimes, just being quirky earns it the distinction.