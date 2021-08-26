 Skip to main content
We want to see your home office

At Home with the Irlbeck Whitson family in Compton Heights

This sunny home office just off the second floor stair landing once served as a music room and overlooks the backyard.

 David Carson

The pandemic changed so much about our lives, especially the way we work. Many of us were forced early on to create home offices out of the kitchen table out of necessity, but as time wore on, many of you became more creative.

We want to see those gorgeous work-from-home spaces. Brilliant offices, creative nooks, clever closets ... whatever you did (or are doing) to make working from home easier.

Send one photo, with a short description of the space and what changes you made, to Amy Bertrand at abertrand@post-dispatch.com with the subject line "Home office." Please make your submission before Sept. 15.

