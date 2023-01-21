How a Mexican journalist sparked a revolution from St. Louis

A prison basement in Mexico known for its feces-covered floors, lack of windows and flooding was the punishment Ricardo Flores Magon first endured for publishing his newspaper, filled with criticism of the Mexican government.

More than once, Flores Magon landed in Belem Prison in the early 20th century for his written attacks on President Porfirio Diaz. More than once, his printing press was confiscated and his voice silenced.

Undeterred, the journalist fled the country and eventually landed in St. Louis in 1905 with like-thinkers, who rebuilt the newspaper Regeneracion and helped provoke an uprising that led to the Mexican Revolution.

All from a flat in midtown St. Louis, specifically on what is now the campus of St. Louis University.

The story of Flores Magon, his two brothers and a movement of Magonistas remains obscure within the U.S. and the city where they made headlines. However, it is being kept alive by educators at area universities while at the same time being celebrated in Mexico this year, the 100-year anniversary of his death at a prison in Kansas.

The impact of Regeneracion’s message and its distribution in U.S. towns near the border and in Mexico was so vast and controversial that Flores Magon and his group were pursued for crimes by the Mexican and U.S. governments and law enforcement in St. Louis.

This piece of history is better known in Mexico. Amy Wright, a St. Louis University associate professor of Hispanic studies, encountered reminders while in that country during the fall semester as part of her National Endowment for the Humanities fellowship. She plans to incorporate a section in a spring course about the journalists and their movement, which included many spots in St. Louis.

“St. Louis is full of historical shadows waiting to be brought into light, sites lost to renovation and lives that deserve intentional regeneration in our city’s memory,” she said via email. “These were some of Mexico’s most controversial and influential journalists in the years leading to the 1910 revolution. For the two brief years that they remained in St. Louis, they made history across the Americas.”

Flores Magon eventually moved north and into Canada while continuing his writing and eventually was arrested in Los Angeles and convicted under the espionage act, landing in prison until his death.

While in St. Louis, he established the Mexican Liberal Party, created and published the party’s platform and helped generate a legion of supporters in Mexico and the U.S., leading to small uprisings south of the border before the revolution.

In 2022, Flores Magon was widely cited by Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for his advocating on behalf of the Mexican working class under Diaz, who served for seven terms and became known as a dictator. In Mexico, the legislature voted to honor Flores Magon throughout 2022.

The Post-Dispatch wrote in 1906: “The members of the Mexican junta have contrived in little more than a year to arrest the attention of two nations and bring about serious international complications.”

The story was illuminated in the book “Bad Mexicans,” which was published in the spring and detailed events that led to the revolution and downfall of Diaz.

Mexican-born Ignacio Sanchez Prado is a professor of Latin American Studies at Washington University, where students in his classes learn about the historical connection between the countries.

“I’m expanding on the concept of what the U.S.-Mexico relationship is like,” he said. “That there was a newspaper central to the Mexican Revolution printed in St. Louis breaks that perception because it’s not solely about migration. It tells you there are intellectual, artistic and political histories that render the relationship more complex.”

Flores Magon and his backers supported workers’ rights and unions, opposed widespread foreign land ownership, and wanted a separation of church and state. He referred to the Diaz regime, known for its violence against critics, as a “den of thieves.”

Why he and his brother, Enrique, ended up in St. Louis is unknown. Whether by chance or design, the city was the launching point of key moments, including an uprising at an American-owned mine in Cananea, Mexico.

After the group arrived in St. Louis in February 1905, the formation of the Mexican Liberal Party was announced in a manifesto on Sept. 30 from the newspaper office at 107 North Channing Ave., ? which can be traced to the area now occupied by the SLU athletic complex. The next month, the office was raided, and Flores Magon and others were arrested for criminal libel related to writings about a Mexican politician.

“It’s extremely significant,” Sanchez Prado said. “There were tens of thousands of copies that went from here to Mexico. This was a very significant newspaper in terms of rallying people, especially workers in the resistance movement.”

It was during this time that the U.S. Postal Service became involved. The first step was revoking Regeneracion’s second-class postal privilege, forcing Flores Magon to pay full freight for an estimated 20,000 copies. That led to the smuggling of the newspaper to Mexico.

Flores Magon, his brother and Juan Sarabia had their trial delayed in St. Louis, and they were not able to pay bond until March 1906. Meanwhile, the group’s headquarters remained in the city, moving to South 18th Street and Lafayette Avenue.

After the Cananea uprising, the Mexican government blamed what became known as the St. Louis Junta. Post-Dispatch reporters found remaining members at the office on Lafayette and interviewed Antonio Villareal, who was helping run the paper.

“We heard the police were looking for us but we didn’t know anyone in St. Louis knew where we were,” he was quoted as saying. “Still we’re not afraid. They say we have tried to incite a revolution. That is not true. … Our great purpose is to overthrow Diaz.”

The junta had the U.S. government on high alert. The mail was monitored and eventually confiscated and read before being moved through the postal system, according to the book “Bad Mexicans” by Kelly Lytle Hernandez. Private investigators monitored the movements, although they lost track of Flores Magon when he headed north after his release from jail.

“A variety of incidents eventually led to their leaving St. Louis, but not before influencing leftists across the Midwest,” Wright said. “The group’s ideas were even more influential in Mexico, where they swayed soon-to-be leaders of the Mexican Revolution to action.”

Although known to have landed in Canada, the St. Louis Globe Democrat received a letter in September 1906 indicating that Flores Magon had returned to St. Louis. Included was a copy of a letter he wrote to President Theodore Roosevelt.

In October 1906, St. Louis detective Thomas Furlong was among those hired and involved in the search for Flores Magon and his cohorts. Those who remained in St. Louis were under constant surveillance. Agents were assigned to monitor the post office.

Furlong was involved in the capture in Los Angeles years later. He wrote a book about his career and included a lengthy chapter titled “Running down the revolutionists” on the pursuit of Flores Magon. He claimed in the book to have been hired by the governor of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Although largely critical of the group’s pursuits, Furlong wrote: “A remarkable feature of this affair was that this party of agitators appealed to the sympathy of the working element. The laboring classes, nearly to a man, were in sympathy with them.”

There are no known remaining pieces of physical evidence of Flores Magon’s presence in St. Louis except for copies of Regeneracion that are stored in Mexico.

Wright said “SLU students are fascinated” by the history, which she first taught in classes on historical border crossings.

“It is vital to keep this history alive,” she said. “It confirms the enduring ties between Midwestern cities such as St. Louis and cities south of the border.”

Sanchez Prado concurred, saying “What I want to do is speak about the relationship between Mexico and the U.S. beyond the themes you usually hear. The history you hear is centered on migrants and the borderlands. St. Louis is an interesting case study.”

After his capture in Los Angeles, Magon was tried and convicted and sent to prison.

He died under what some consider suspicious circumstances at Leavenworth on Nov. 21, 1922.