How to travel the world without leaving St. Louis
Attention, St. Louis passengers: on behalf of the Post-Dispatch crew, we would like to welcome you to this worldwide travel story.

Unfortunately, we are not offering beverage or meal service at this time. In fact, we would like you to suspend reality for quite a bit, because during this pandemic journey, we cannot travel very far, much less around the world. Please keep your seat belts buckled.

You can still immerse yourself in a culture, crane your neck in awe at a cathedral, or go breathless at an artistic masterpiece all without leaving the St. Louis region.

To get a taste for a culture or cuisine, it’s easy to visit entire neighborhoods or restaurants: the Hill or Collinsville for Italian, south St. Louis for Bosnian and Vietnamese, Cherokee Street for Mexican. In fact, a six-block stretch of South Grand Boulevard includes restaurants spanning more than a dozen countries.

At the Missouri Botanical Garden, you can soak in the flora and landscape of Japan, China, England, Germany, Bavaria and the Ottomans. At the Magic House, you can visit the interactive exhibit Kenya’s Kids and go on safari, make colorful jewelry and visit an elephant orphanage.

Through Jan. 10, a visit to “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” at America’s Center downtown gives you a taste of Vatican City. Photographs of the frescoes at their near-original size sit closer to the ground for a better view, and, unlike the real thing, security won’t harass you for taking pictures.

Travel is a state of mind, not a destination. In that case, sit back, relax and enjoy your journey. We know you have many options; thank you for choosing to travel with the Post-Dispatch.

