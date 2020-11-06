How to travel the world without leaving St. Louis

Attention, St. Louis passengers: on behalf of the Post-Dispatch crew, we would like to welcome you to this worldwide travel story.
Unfortunately, we are not offering beverage or meal service at this time. In fact, we would like you to suspend reality for quite a bit, because during this pandemic journey, we cannot travel very far, much less around the world. Please keep your seat belts buckled.
You can still immerse yourself in a culture, crane your neck in awe at a cathedral, or go breathless at an artistic masterpiece all without leaving the St. Louis region.
To get a taste for a culture or cuisine, it’s easy to visit entire neighborhoods or restaurants: the Hill or Collinsville for Italian, south St. Louis for Bosnian and Vietnamese, Cherokee Street for Mexican. In fact, a six-block stretch of South Grand Boulevard includes restaurants spanning more than a dozen countries.
At the Missouri Botanical Garden, you can soak in the flora and landscape of Japan, China, England, Germany, Bavaria and the Ottomans. At the Magic House, you can visit the interactive exhibit Kenya’s Kids and go on safari, make colorful jewelry and visit an elephant orphanage.
Through Jan. 10, a visit to “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” at America’s Center downtown gives you a taste of Vatican City. Photographs of the frescoes at their near-original size sit closer to the ground for a better view, and, unlike the real thing, security won’t harass you for taking pictures.
Travel is a state of mind, not a destination. In that case, sit back, relax and enjoy your journey. We know you have many options; thank you for choosing to travel with the Post-Dispatch.
Egypt
To see the sphinx, or at least two sculptures of sphinx-like creatures, bring your binoculars downtown and peek at the top of the Civil Courts building, completed in 1930. Two aluminum sphinxes rest on the roof, and they are each 20 feet long and 11½ feet high.
Closer to the ground, at Bellefontaine Cemetery, a pair of sphinxes guards the door of the Egyptian revival mausoleum of theater property owner Frank Tate. Next door at Calvary Cemetery, another pair of sphinxes guards the Spiekerman family mausoleum, also Egyptian revival.
The Thomas Jefferson Library on the campus of the University of Missouri-St. Louis sits beneath a signature glass pyramid, which arguably echoes the Louvre Museum in Paris. Three mummies rest in the St. Louis Art Museum’s Egyptian Gallery, opened in 2017. The gallery contains about 100 other objects, including glassware, canopic jars and a fragment of a coffin lid with hieroglyphics that tell a story of a journey to the afterlife. Take a selfie against the Egyptian wall panels at City Museum, which came from the Midland Terra Cotta Co. in Chicago.
Germany
Waves of German immigrants began settling in the area nearly 200 years ago, and they’ve inevitably left their physical mark in the form of turnverein buildings and statues dotting the city. A statue of poet Friedrich Schiller stands downtown in Memorial Plaza; it’s a replica of one in Marback, Germany. Statues of explorer and naturalist Alexander von Humboldt, military Gen. Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben, and composers Richard Wagner and Ludwig von Beethoven keep watch in Tower Grove Park.
Nearby at Compton Hill Reservoir Park, the Naked Truth statue pays tribute to three German-American newspapermen. The nice bartenders at Grant’s Farm hope to serve you two free beer samples in the bauernhof in the spring, but in the meantime, you can enjoy a socially distanced pretzel at Das Bevo, under the historic 60-foot windmill built by the Busch family as a rest stop between their brewery and the farm.
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, known as the cathedral of south city, is based on the design of the Ulm Minster in Ulm, Germany, the tallest church in the world. If you missed a pretzel at Das Bevo, visit Gus’ pretzels in the shadow of the Anheuser-Busch brewery; they’re celebrating 100 years in business this year.
On Sunday, the St. Louis Art Museum opens “Storm of Progress: German Art after 1800 from the Saint Louis Art Museum.” For a more immersive experience, visit Waterloo, Millstadt, Augusta, or Hermann, home of the Deutschheim State Historic Site, where you can learn the story of the German immigrants.
Great Britain and Ireland
The view from across the pond seems just a bit closer with a visit to St. Peter’s Cathedral in Belleville, the mother church of the Roman Catholic diocese there. It’s modeled after the cathedral in Exeter, England. St. Francis Xavier College Church in St. Louis is modeled after the one at St. Colman’s Cathedral in Cobh, Ireland; the steeple was the last landmark immigrants saw as they sailed from its port to America.
Grab a pint at the Cheshire Inn, the Scottish Arms, McGurk’s, or a cuppa at the London Tea Room. Follow the St. Louis Cricket League or the Missouri Rugby Football Union to catch a game. Browse the aisles of the English Shop on Main Street in St. Charles and the Kerry Cottage in Maplewood, which hawks shamrock gear and gifts under a signature thatched roof. After a stroll through the English Woodland Garden at the Missouri Botanical Garden, say good day to Shakespeare at his statue in Tower Grove Park.
France
French fur traders founded St. Louis and named it after their king, so it’s tough to escape that obvious influence. But if you want to stand somewhere, squint, and feel like you’re in France, you have several choices: St. Louis Union Station downtown was modeled after a fortress in Carcassonne. Nearby City Hall was modeled after the Hôtel de Ville, the city hall in Paris. The Lourdes Grotto at Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville is a replica of the grotto where Mary is said to have appeared before a girl in 1858. The Desloge Chapel at the old St. Louis University Hospital building is modeled after the Sainte-Chapelle in Paris.
At Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis, the bronze steeple that tops the mausoleum for the Busch family is a copy of the steeple that topped Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. The steeple burned in 2019.
French settlers built homes with vertical logs in settlements dotting the rivers: see the real deal in Ste. Genevieve and at Holy Family Church in Cahokia. A replica of the early St. Charles Borromeo church stands off Main Street in St. Charles; go a little north and shop in the antiques stores along second street in Frenchtown. To let the good times roll, visit Soulard (named for French surveyor Antoine Soulard), order a hurricane or three and dream of Mardi Gras.
Spain
The “Examinador,” a canon forged in Spain in 1783, points north along a walking path in Forest Park, more than a century after it was turned over to the United States after the Spanish-American war. A gun from an armored cruiser from the war stands behind an administration building at Jefferson Barracks, and points toward Illinois. Mayor Alfonso Cervantes brought the modern and Moorish Spanish pavilion to downtown from the New York World’s Fair in the late 1960s; it is now the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark.
And when St. Louis was under Spanish rule in the late 1700s, Don Fernando de Lebya led the city’s defense against British attack in 1780 during the Battle of St. Louis. The site of the fort, named Fort San Carlos, is at the present-day Fourth and Walnut streets, and a historic marker near a hotel Starbucks commemorates it.
