Just Married! Anne Kettenbrink & Brent Fisher

In February, Anne Elizabeth Kettenbrink and Brent Alan Fisher wed at Carnahan Memorial Garden in Jefferson City, with a reception held afterward at Madison’s Café.
Daughter of Richard and Nancy Kettenbrink of Jefferson City, Anne graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. She is the corporate communications manager at Maritz.
Son of Marion and Wilma Fisher of Webb City and Patricia and Manuel Martinez of Denton, Texas, Brent graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication from Missouri State University. He is the production editor of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Presiding over the ceremony was Gary Castor, editor of the Jefferson City News Tribune and friend to the couple. The newlyweds reside in St. Louis.
