 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Just Married! Beth Wheeler & Timothy Gunter
0 comments

Just Married! Beth Wheeler & Timothy Gunter

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Beth Wheeler and Timothy Gunter are delighted to announce their engagement. The couple will wed in November with their children by their side.

Wheeler & Gunter.jpeg

The daughter of Dr. David Reines and Ms. Nina Totenberg of Washington, D.C., and the late Mrs. and Mr. Martha and Scott Tucker of Charleston, Beth is a graduate of the College of Charleston. The bride-to-be is the global director of business development at American Express.

The son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry and Antoinette Gunter of Ballwin, Timothy earned his graduate degree at Missouri State University. The future groom is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Gundaker.

The couple, who resides in the central corridor, are proof that love at first meet exists.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ways to combat obesity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports