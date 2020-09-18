Just Married! Beth Wheeler & Timothy Gunter

Beth Wheeler and Timothy Gunter are delighted to announce their engagement. The couple will wed in November with their children by their side.
The daughter of Dr. David Reines and Ms. Nina Totenberg of Washington, D.C., and the late Mrs. and Mr. Martha and Scott Tucker of Charleston, Beth is a graduate of the College of Charleston. The bride-to-be is the global director of business development at American Express.
The son of Mr. and Mrs. Larry and Antoinette Gunter of Ballwin, Timothy earned his graduate degree at Missouri State University. The future groom is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Gundaker.
The couple, who resides in the central corridor, are proof that love at first meet exists.
