KSDK news anchor Anne Allred has been through a rough five years

Born in Kirkwood, the 39-year-old Allred is the daughter of Allen Allred, a retired lawyer, and Dawn Allred-Kraemer. She has two younger brothers.

Allred went to high school at Villa Duchesne, where she was the editor of the high school newspaper and seemed to be headed toward a career in print reporting.

In fact, she kept that goal her first two years at Ohio State University. But after her sophomore year, she came home for the summer and worked an internship at KSDK. When she returned to college, her focus switched to television news.

After graduating from Ohio State with a journalism degree, she did not have to travel far to get to her first job, landing a gig at a Columbus, Ohio, television station.

From there, she headed off to her second TV job, in North Carolina.

Then in 2006, she was hired by WHDH (Channel 7) in Boston, that market’s NBC affiliate at the time. She worked there for almost seven years, the last five as co-host of the morning news show.

To say she was held in high regard by her former colleagues would be an understatement.

Less than a year after joining KSDK, Allred returned to Boston in October 2013 to cover the Cardinals in the World Series against the Red Sox.