Life on the Post-Dispatch 'fun beat' in 2019

As 2019 draws to a close, our reporters reflect on the most memorable stories they covered this year.
I’m lucky enough to mine the “fun beat,” the one that helps me take you behind the scenes at the coolest, newest and sometimes oldest spots in St. Louis. It’s quite a change after years of covering crime and courts.
The year 2019 had me peering from the top of the dome of the 150-year-old St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center, peeking inside the bedrooms of a privately owned home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and live tweeting from the 200-foot St. Louis Wheel with the Weatherbird (who, unfortunately, likes to rock the car).
I got scoops on several new developments at the city’s favorite attractions, including a larger visitors center at the Missouri Botanical Garden, a primate habitat at the St. Louis Zoo, new ownership of the City Museum and a 17-acre nature playscape in Forest Park.
Forest Park is also redeveloping the eastern lakes and waterways, and I'll keep an eye on that progress in the coming months.
On a whim, I put together a slideshow of the coolest playgrounds in St. Louis, driving around on work time to photograph and yes, even try out the slides and monkey bars. (Well, wouldn’t you?) That was my second most popular story of the year.
Readers must like monkeying around, because the story about the primate habitat at the zoo was the most popular. But even though you’re eager, you have to be patient; it won’t open until 2021.
After writing several behind-the-scenes construction stories about the St. Louis Aquarium, I can’t wait to visit with my family once it opens to the public on Dec. 25.
I hope the year 2020 brings more stories from the aquarium and the other fun spots under construction in the city.
I will probably ask the Weatherbird to stay back in the newsroom.
Valerie Schremp Hahn's memorable stories from 2019
St. Louis Zoo announces new exhibit that will put primates — even humans — outside and into the trees
The $11.5 million Primate Canopy Trails will be built next to Primate House and open in 2021.
The building opened 150 years ago as the St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum. The dome rises above Arsenal Street, above the highest point in St. Louis.
The playscape will go in a roughly oval-shaped piece of land between the World’s Fair Pavilion and the Jewel Box.
Oklahoma City-based Premier Parks LLC, which operates entertainment venues across the country and in Canada, now owns and manages City Museum.
The complex will replace the current center and give guests a larger, more accessible and streamlined place to start and stay for their visit.
Work will start in the first half of 2020 and will take 18 to 24 months to finish.
You wouldn’t think that fish and trains mix, but at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, they will.