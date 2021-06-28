Liz Weston: Financial vital signs to monitor right now

A midyear financial review is often a good idea. This year, it’s almost essential.

With people going back to offices, travel resuming and Congress making significant changes to various laws affecting your finances, consider taking some time to check in on your money. You might be able to make some smart moves to reflect the new realities.

BUDGETING

See where your money is going now. Using a budgeting app or taking a close look at recent bank and credit card statements can help. Then think about expenses you may face in the near future.

If you’re using your car more, for example, you might already be paying more for gas and insurance, but you also could face higher costs for maintenance or repairs. If you have kids, you might plan for back-to-school costs, sports equipment and activity fees. Vacations, travel, weddings and other celebrations may need to be budgeted for, as well.

It can make sense to trim some costs so you can afford these resurgent expenses. One possibility: Rotate your streaming services and other subscriptions. These may have sustained you during lockdowns, but you could put some on pause now to save money while you continue to enjoy others.