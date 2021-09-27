Liz Weston: Is a new job the right financial move?

Include any other perks you enjoy — cell phone reimbursement, employee discounts, gym memberships or company-provided day care, for example — along with the value of benefits you’re likely to use in the next one to three years, such as infertility coverage or tuition assistance, Mullikin suggests.

Next, contemplate what you might give up by leaving now. Some benefits vest over time, such as stock options, 401(k) matches and traditional defined benefit pensions. This compensation may not be enough to handcuff you to your job indefinitely, but you may not want to walk away prematurely from a significant payout.

“If you were leaving a company where you had stock options that were close to vesting, would you be better off waiting another year?” Mullikin says.

HOW DOES THE NEW JOB COMPARE?

Perform similar calculations for a job you’re being offered: Add to the proposed pay any employer contributions for benefits and other perks you’re likely to use. If these benefits aren’t clearly laid out, ask for details and specific numbers.