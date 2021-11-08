Liz Weston: Reluctant to retire? 3 signs you're ready

Getting an expert review is a good idea in any case. The planner can help you maximize Social Security benefits, navigate Medicare or other health insurance options, decide the best way to take a pension, plan for possible long-term care and figure out a sustainable withdrawal rate from your savings.

“This will be your only retirement. It’s paramount that you get it right,” says Adam Wojtkowski, a CFP in Walpole, Massachusetts.

Using sophisticated planning software, the advisor also can stress test your plan to see how it works in the event of a major market downturn, a surge in inflation, higher tax rates or the premature death of you or your spouse, says CFP Shelly-Ann Eweka , senior director of financial planning strategy for finance company TIAA.

CFP Michelle Gessner of Houston runs her clients’ plans through various combinations of events. Then she runs a “maximum spend” test to see how much money they can spend before the plan fails and they run short of money.

“I’m really beating the heck out of these plans and then (clients) can see ‘Hey, look, it still works,’” Gessner says. “‘And if it still works, maybe I don’t have to be afraid anymore.’”

YOU KNOW WHAT YOU’RE RETIRING TO (NOT JUST FROM)