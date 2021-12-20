Liz Weston: Why a 401(k)-to-IRA rollover could be a mistake

IRAs are sometimes touted as being cheaper than 401(k)s on average, but often that’s not the case. Since 2000, the cost of equity funds inside 401(k)s has dropped substantially , according to the Investment Company Institute. The average expense ratio for stock mutual funds in the U.S. in 2020 was 1.16%, while 401(k) investors paid about one third that amount, or 0.39 %, on average. Expense ratios are the annual fees charged for operating and administering the funds.

Fees make a big difference in how much your nest egg can grow. Let’s say you invest $20,000 in a fund with a 1.16% expense ratio that grows an average of 8% each year. After 40 years, you’d have about $282,000. With a 0.39% fee, your balance would be nearly $376,000, or one-third more.

Accessing your money can be harder with an IRA, as well. You can’t borrow money from an IRA for longer than 60 days , or it’s considered a taxable distribution. Any money you withdraw before age 59 1/2 is typically penalized as well as taxed, although the penalty is waived for certain withdrawals, such as for higher education or a first-home purchase.