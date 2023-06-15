The studio where artist Vince Walzberg creates is housed on the second floor of Walzberg's lifestyle shop Elk & Vine in the old Hat Mart building on California Avenue. Walzberg, who uses the pronouns they/them, is a native of California. They kicked around the country from San Francisco, to Athens, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee, before discovering all St. Louis had to offer five years ago. The move afforded them the opportunity to build the work-life balance they wanted and to create a space they’d dreamed of for a long time.

“Years ago when I was living in San Francisco, my roommate and I dreamed of opening up an experiential-style plant nursery. We knew of a local plant store with a full coffee shop that offered classes and featured work handmade by local artists — it was more of a lifestyle shop."

Walzberg and their friend did the legwork to plan how the ideal shop would look and feel.

“We ended up moving in separate directions but stayed on good terms,” they say. “She even came to St. Louis to help me renovate the shop.”

Walzberg chose the name Elk & Vine because "I always loved that cadence of plant and animal. Elk & Vine touches on the organic nature of the shop, and the blend of plants and animal as I work with a lot of leather.” In a clever twist, the ampersand in the logo entwines an elk horn and a vine.

The accidental artist • Walzberg worked full time for a business that paid the bills, but it took years before they recognized they were an artist. In 2021 they switched to making art full time. “Art had become such a natural part of me I didn't even identify it as artwork. It was something I did in my spare time."

A move to St. Louis, a pandemic and the realization that if they continued to collect things, they’d need to send them out into the world or risk filling their home, floor to ceiling, compelled him to open a business. They released their art and ideas and found an appreciative world hungry for the special mix of art, plants, fashion, mysticism and awesomeness.

Leather or not • Walzberg is self-taught in working with leather, a material they use to full advantage to make everything from small key chains and can coozies they call "corsets." They sell a wide variety of plant hangers with glass vases, a signature piece at Elk & Vine. They also make custom leather pieces including fashions, wallets, belts and collars.

“We have always loved leather, so we worked with it and taught ourself everything we could. After a certain point, you can only make your friends so many things,” they say. “Part of starting Elk & Vine was the ability for me to endlessly create.”

Leather isn’t Walzberg’s only medium, however. They also work in ceramics, sell plants and herbs, and make kokedama moss ball plantings, a form they call "the poor man’s bonsai."

Class act • “We give people the opportunity to get to know themselves and the world around them a little more. We’re taught to be afraid of doing new things, of getting dirty, and of making something, let alone working with a plant and possibly killing it,” they say. “To watch somebody with no knowledge of plants come to a class, to be able to teach them, and then see how proud they are with what they made is great. They’re walking away knowing how to care for a living thing and learn how it works.”

Walzberg teaches classes on the second floor of their space and offers tarot readings. They are a longtime student of the Tarot and even reviews new decks professionally. They also carry the work of other local artists in Elk & Vine. They celebrate marginalized communities and their contributions, values inclusivity and encourage patrons to connect and explore the world and their place in it without judgment.

Elk & Vine

Artist • Vince Walzberg

Age • 38

Family • Walzberg shares their home with a ball python named Bane and tons of plants.

Home • Cherokee

What they make • Walzberg crafts a full line of leather products that includes leather-wrapped journals and flasks, sophisticated cut leather hangers that hold vases for plants, cup corsets and small accessories such as keychains and bracelets. They offers a full line of custom work including body jewelry and fashions as well as many other items.

Where to buy • Walzberg sells their art throughout the week at his shop, Elk & Vine in the Cherokee Street district. It is also their studio and the space where they hold classes and events. They also maintain a booth at Soulard Market where people can find them on Saturdays. They also offer online sales at elkandvine.com and through Instagram.

How much • In a nod to making purchases accessible to all, prices start at $1 and $2. Custom creations typically run $200 to $600+ depending on the project.