Made in St. Louis: Cellphone accessory lands St. Louis man on ‘Shark Tank’

Akeem Shannon didn’t let anything get in his way once he decided to market his inventive cellphone accessory, Flipstik. The thin device, available in a variety of colors and designs, attaches to the back of a cellphone. It works as a kickstand of sorts and can also be used to stick the phone to most flat surfaces for hands-free use.

“I invented the design of the Flipstik after a conversation with my uncle, who is an electrical engineer at NASA,” he says. “The research on the adhesive was done in the 1970s at NASA. It’s a bio-based adhesive that mimics what we see in the natural world, in this case, geckos. They have billions of little hairs on the bottom of the feet called setae. What we have with Flipstik is synthetic setae that adhere to surfaces.

“At the time in the ’70s, the technology was expensive, and it didn’t work that well. What Flipstik did was novel and simple. We put our flap on to cover the adhesive so it’s exposed and not in the open. The cover makes it reusable. You can wash it over a thousand times to keep it strong and stable.”