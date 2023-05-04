Marilyn Mattlage Callahan’s vibrant pastels and clay creations light up a room. Whether on the wall or on a shelf, her feathered, finned, winged and furry creatures demand attention through studied color harmonies in pastels and for sheer cheekiness in her clay work.

Callahan attended Maryville University to study art with the intent to become a children’s book illustrator. Her father argued a degree in art education might be more practical, but she persisted, earning her fine arts degree in drawing and painting.

Working 9 to 5 • “The only job I could find after graduation was a job as a technical illustrator creating training and operations manuals,” she says. She changed jobs to work for a small advertising agency doing paste-up, layout and typesetting. Neither job offered her the creative opportunities she sought.

Life intervened, and the would-be children’s book illustrator married, quit working and took on the task of raising her children. When her son and daughter entered middle school, Callahan re-entered the job market as graphic artist for a liturgical publication, a demanding job that didn’t deliver the creative experience either.

Finding a good fit • “I decided to work as a substitute teacher. My dad’s voice came back to me on that one,” Callahan says. Two years later, she was offered a long-term art position at Lindbergh High School.

“My department chair immediately told me to get my teaching certification, so I went back to the university and got my master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at the same time,” she says. When the teacher she’d substituted for long-term announced she wasn’t returning, Callahan joined the faculty full-time.

When Lindbergh schools cut back, she switched to teaching in primary schools, a move that profoundly impacted her personal art. “In the long run, it’s the inspiration for my pastels and ceramic pieces. I wouldn’t be where I am today if I hadn’t been exposed to those young kids and their fearless approach to art.”

Color her happy • A simple lesson she taught in color theory led to one of life’s aha! moments for Callahan. She instructed her students to divide their papers into squares and chalk in two colors, then blend them with their fingers to make a simple abstract.

“As I walked around the room I saw a second-grader drawing the stereotypical loopy five-petaled flower in the middle of her paper. I was about to say that’s not what we’re doing, but I didn’t.” She watched instead.

Her student subdivided the flower with multiple vertical lines and horizontal lines, coloring in the backgrounds with blues and greens and the flower pieces in the middle with reds, pinks and yellows.

“My whole approach to pastel painting changed when I saw what she’d done. When you look at my paintings, they’re like mosaics or puzzle pieces with lines inside the subjects feeding out into the background,” she says. “I wish I remembered my student’s name because this little cutie pie’s idea triggered my imagination and changed my art.”

Lessons learned • Callahan believes primary school children aren’t hindered by fear of failure. Not knowing for them leads to processes that deliver but aren’t traditional in the grown-up world of art. When she saw her students painting ceramics with bright acrylics, she used the technique to paint and bedeck her ceramic sculptures, “Wild Birds and Friends.” “Teaching taught me to find my own ways of doing art,” she says.

For the beauty of the Earth • Her artworks reinforce her desire to preserve the Earth. “My brother, Alan Mattlage, is a retired professor who lobbies Congress about climate change. He has greatly influenced me about environmental issues,” she says. “My subject matter has become more focused on nature. I want my art to bring attention to keep the planet alive and thriving.”

The company of artists • Callahan sells her work directly at indoor art shows. “I don’t have a tent,” she says. She values the St. Louis community of artists she’s met at galleries and shows. “I’ve met artists who freely shared their techniques. Michelle Wells, one of the original partners at Green Door Gallery who died last year, introduced me to Unison pastels. Lisa Ober introduced me to the UArt sanded pastel paper she uses,” she says. “Both suggestions made my originals richer and fuller than supplies I’d used previously. The artists at these shows are like family.”

Marilyn Callahan Studio

Artist • Marilyn Mattlage Callahan

Age • 67

Family • Marilyn is married to Mike Callahan. Their blended family includes four grown children and nine grandchildren.

Home • South County

What she makes • Callahan makes complex pastel paintings in a color-rich “mosaic” style that celebrate the landscapes, flora, fauna, insects, avian subjects and sea creatures. She also crafts highly colored ceramic wild birds and friends because their bright outlooks and winning personalities make her laugh.

Where to buy • Callahan sells her work through her website, marilyncallahanstudio.com, as well as at Artisans in the Loop, H-Art & Soul Gallery in the Chesterfield Premium Outlet Mall, Green Door Gallery in Kirkwood, and Art4U in Springfield, Illinois. She also sells her work online through Fine Art America and at Pixels.

How much • Original pastel paintings range from $300 to $2,000; prints $35 to $50. She offers museum quality giclee prints of originals in larger sizes, priced on request. She accepts commissions, negotiating details and prices. Reasonably priced reproductions are available from Fine Arts America and Pixels. Her Wild Birds and Friends ceramic figures and functional work range from $15 to $350.