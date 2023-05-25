Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Molly Chounard likes people to know every artwork she makes tells a story. “If you know how to listen,” she says. Her tales are complex, nuanced and fine-tuned with telling details, some hidden, others in plain sight. Her surrealistic paintings often evoke memories and resonate with viewers of all ages who relate to them through their own lived experiences.

Chounard loved the arts from her earliest years. Drawings, paintings, doodles, clay, glass — she never met a medium she didn’t like and explore. She also loved nature, the sciences and math — things that stay with her still. Although art was her passion, she didn’t see art as a career. “It was important for me to make a living. I didn’t want to end up a starving artist,” she says.

The change up • She chose to go to St. Louis Community College at Florissant Valley and take classes with an emphasis in science and math. She went at it hard the first year and knocked out many of her core level classes. She had to take electives and chose a drawing class. “Oh my gosh, that was it for me,” she says. She reasoned she could work as a graphic designer.

Chounard transferred to Memphis College of Art where she earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and illustration with a minor in painting. “I think now colleges hadn’t understood how to prepare students to work in the arts. I think some of my teachers were struggling artists, too, as weird as that sounds,” she says.

Both sides now • After graduation, she didn’t find a job in graphics that interested her, so she took a job in the corporate world and spent the next 15 years in an office working as an administrator. During that time she met her husband, Jesse.

A friend from work invited her to go to an open mic night at a bar. “It’s funny we met at a bar because neither one of us really drank. Jesse was playing guitar at open mic that night,” Chounard says. “Eventually, my friend faded out of my life, but Jesse and I just kept going.”

When she was laid off from her job with a good severance package, Jesse encouraged her to unleash her creative side. “I'm very analytical, and I'm a very organized person, so I did enjoy my job, but I was always creating and painting on the side,” she says. She took a part-time job at Painting with a Twist, teaching people how to make a painting, step by step, in a few hours.

She soon learned about art fairs. “I jumped in with both feet, I've done them ever since, and I love it,” she says.

Storytelling • Chounard found her métier in telling stories through surrealistic paintings inspired by pop culture, movies, nature and animals of all stripes. She also pays homage in some works to artists she admires, like Alphonse Mucha. She reprised his famous La Primevere painting, but instead of a beautiful woman in profile, she painted a lovely squirrel. “And I named it Mucha Mouse,” she says, with a nod to the trickster that often surfaces in her work.

Some stories are extremely personal, and also universal, like Bibliosaurus which marries her love of dinosaurs and books, combining them in a classical painting of a Stegosaurus who has a side job as a bookcase. “I had exhausted our library of dinosaur books, so every time the bookmobile came I would get a new source of dinosaur books,” she says. “Books are how children learn about the world, you know? Every night there’s storytelling, and it’s all wrapped up in family — it is so important,” she says.

Chounard’s paintings invite viewers to find the stories that fit for them. Her right-brain organizational and administrative skills work hand in glove with her artistry to make viewing and buying easy as can be on her website or at numerous local fairs.

“The most satisfying thing is that when I worked in an office I never thought I would be able to work for myself. Now I do what I love and that is priceless,” she says.

Mollie Chounard Fine Art

Artist • Mollie Chounard

Age • 45

Family • Mollie and her husband, Jesse, have one daughter, Kat Chounard

Home • St. Ann

What she makes • Chounard creates surreal and fantasy paintings using ideas from movies, fairy tales, pop culture and from the animal, marine life, plant and insect kingdoms. She likes to say each of her paintings has a story to tell if the viewer knows how to listen.

Where to buy • Chounard sells at art fairs throughout St. Louis and beyond. Upcoming shows in the St. Louis area now through September include Webster Arts in Webster Groves; the Midwest Salute to the Arts in Fairview Heights; Queeny Park Art Fair in Ballwin; Schlafly Art Outside in Maplewood; and Mosaics Fine Arts Festival on Main Street in St. Charles. She also sells her work at three galleries locally: Artisans in the Loop in University City; Missouri Artists on Main in St. Charles; and at Lady LaMarsh Gallery in Grafton. She also sells through her website, molliechounard.com.

How much • Chounard’s original paintings range from $500 to $2,000. Her prints come in three sizes, from $35 to $80. She does not accept commissions.