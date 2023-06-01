Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Flowers bloom brightly all year in Nela Navarrine’s artworks. “I’ve painted many things, but now is my time for flowers. I love flowers and love to paint with lots of colors. Their shapes inspire me. They make me smile,” Navarrine says. “When I’m at shows I have walls full of flowers. People feel happy when they come by.”

Navarrine never imagined she would become a full-time artist. Art wasn’t in her plan, but life happened, and art stepped in. “Twenty-eight years ago I had our first baby. Maria passed away just five days after she was born. That was the first big change in my plan,” she says.

Loss, change and courage • A kind friend of her sister’s invited the grieving mother to join a painting group. “That’s how I started. Painting was a way to survive loss, which was my first teacher,” she says. She continued painting every Saturday for years while she worked in IT full-time and mothered her four children. “It was my hobby. Then in 2009 my husband asked me to move (from their native Argentina) to St. Louis for his work,” she says.

“It was a great opportunity for him. The conditions were great, but it was a big change going into an unknown place,” she says.

Two weeks after she arrived, a neighbor stopped by. “She said, ‘I heard you paint’ and handed me a brochure about a painting group.” Navarrine joined the painters two months later when her children started school.

The move to a new country was her second teacher. She had studied English. “I thought I was pretty good, but people spoke so fast it was hard for me to understand, but I was able to learn.”

Go Pro • One of the moms at her children’s school liked her artwork and encouraged her to show it at an upcoming exhibition at Foundry Art Centre in St. Charles. Navarrine did, and her professional career began.

She was also accepted to the Emerging Artists as Entrepreneurs program through the St. Louis Art Fair. After two years of volunteer service and training she exhibited at the prestigious art fair.

She’s since established herself on the art fair circuit throughout the Midwest. Her show schedule is daunting, but this genial artist enjoys the crowds and the interactions with artists. This year, her Chicago show has a special attraction. “My daughter Connie now lives in Chicago, and I will stay with her,” she says.

Homework • When she began painting, Navarrine used oil paints to create her vibrant images. “I made many messes in my kitchen in Buenos Aries,” she says. In St. Louis, Navarrine also paints in her kitchen.

Once here, her painting expanded to encaustics, a centuries-old process using pigmented hot wax to create a lush optical effect with striking textures. “A woman in my St. Louis painting group taught me the process,” she says. “In 2020 I attended a workshop that combined encaustic with resins, my newest medium,” she says.

She still enjoys working in oils and encaustic, but her work with resins has opened Navarrine to new processes. It’s a unique medium, and she explores it well beyond the basics in her pieces. It also caused her to expand her home studio beyond the kitchen.

“I’m combining cut metals with resin, and I also build molds for the pieces, so I’ve expanded to a space in the basement for that work,” she says.

A woman for others • Today, Navarrine manages family life, creates art, and conducts her business at shows, but this busy woman has more than work on her mind.

“One of my goals is to give back through my art,” she says. She shares widely with organizations. She also communicates the power of art through her actions and stories.

“I want to share with others that art is a safe, good place. I do that because art was so important in my life. I have a group of kids in Ecuador I paint (with) every week over the internet,” she says. “What I want to leave with them and with any group where I do art is this: It’s not about having the perfect piece but to let your hands do something and dance.”

Nela Navarrine

Age • 55

Family • Navarrine first met her husband, Pablo, on a mission trip in Argentina. Later their paths crossed again at the University of Buenos Aries where both took classes in the same building. They have four daughters, Maria (deceased), Pilar, Connie and Maggie. They have one son, Santiago, who goes by Santi.

Neighborhood • Ladue

What she makes • Navarrine paints in oils, encaustic and resin to create colorful works, many featuring flowers and nature. She is unafraid to experiment with colors, textures, and form using various media. She also enjoys sharing her work with the wider world at art shows and workshops.

Where to buy • Her paintings are available at Artisans in the Loop in University City and at the Nook on Clayton Road in Ladue. She also has a full schedule of art fairs throughout the year. Upcoming shows include Art in the Park on June 3-4 in Columbia, Missouri; the Art and Bigfork Festival in Evanston, Illinois, Aug. 18-12; Mosaic Art Fair in St. Charles in September; and at the Unique Boutique at John Burroughs School in November.

How much • Her original works range from $35 for mini-resin pieces to $1,600 for large paintings. She offers notecards of selected paintings priced at $5 each.