Made in St. Louis: Photographer captures images of nature, St. Louis

J. Ryne Danielson garnered early honors for his photography by winning a photo contest in second grade. “My photos back then were made with a little disposable camera,” he says. “I wasn’t able to afford to keep up with photography for many years after that, but I always loved photos. I didn’t pick up any art classes in high school or college. Looking back, I wish I had,” he says.
He didn’t let his lack of credentials stand in his way, though. When presented with an opportunity to work as a photographer very early in his career, Danielson didn’t hesitate. “My first ‘real’ job was a writer in the public relations department at the Medical University of South Carolina. Six months after I arrived, the department’s full-time photographer was going on maternity leave. “I stepped up and volunteered to take over. I got some training, which reignited my passion for photography, and I took off running from there.”
People are also reading…
His photos today show his strong foundational basis for nature, for built environments, for elucidating lived experiences and for documenting life’s milestones.
Natural wonders • Danielson grew up in rural North Carolina, a place that shaped his love of trees. “We lived so near the Pisgah National Forest my high school friends and I would go into the forest and hang out every day,” he says.
When Danielson and his wife moved to St. Louis, he kept in touch with the trees he loves, even in a densely populated city. “I like to hike trails in St. Louis County near the Meramec River,” he says. He also finds inspiration in many urban parks in and around St. Louis. “A lot of my photos are actually taken in Francis Park, which is across from my house.”
Skyscrapers, churches, monuments and more • Danielson explores the architectural richness of St. Louis, shooting its iconic buildings in color and in black and white. “I’m really drawn to things that make you look up — trees, clouds, churches, tall buildings — I find it inspiring,” he says.
His photos capture buildings like a Tea Room far past its best day in the rural south, shot in a soft fade of black and white. He gives viewers the image of a carnival at night, its garish lights in stark black and white. In his blue-sky photos of the Gateway Arch, he works in the camera with multiple exposures, eschewing digital compositions for the thrill of creating with the camera. Some of his shots, like the upshot of the Sears Tower in Chicago framed by tall buildings and cut by streetlights, are nearly abstract.
Voice and image • The photos documenting cultural events, social change movements, political speeches and protests in Danielson’s catalog harken to his interest in political science, which he studied in college. “I’m really passionate about social movements,” he says. “I love covering protests. I like highlighting diversity and boosting voices that wouldn’t otherwise be heard,” he says.
Everyday miracles • Weddings and special events, which Danielson shoots under Fable Photography, is a two-person venture. Danielson provides his capture-the-moment skills to preserve the little moments during a big event. His wife, Alana, sometimes uses her skills as a professional makeup artist as well as her expertise in cat-herding. “She’s the one who helps pose people for those big group shots. I am not good at that,” Danielson says. “She’s a full-time research coordinator, but she makes time to help me with Fable Photography.”
Developing news • In addition to selling his prints in open and limited editions through his website, Danielson added art shows to his marketing mix. “I did my first show, sharing a booth with a high school friend, in Asheville, North Carolina. It rained all day, but that’s how it is sometimes. My most recent show, Art in the Park in Francis Park, was great. I’m doing the Shaw Art Fair next, Oct. 8 and 9,” he says.