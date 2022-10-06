Made in St. Louis: Photographer captures images of nature, St. Louis

J. Ryne Danielson Fine Art Photography

Artist • J. Ryne Danielson

Age • 36

Family • Danielson and his wife, Alana, live with their dog Ben, a German shepherd mix, three cats named Spot, Bigby,and Oddy, and two cockatiels, Albus and Calcifer. They lost a longtime feline companion very recently — Eve, the ancient one, who is very much missed.

Home • St. Louis Hills

What he does • Danielson is a photographer who produces art photographs under his name. He does not use editing software to create his manipulated images; he composes them in the camera using multiple exposures. He also shoots events, including weddings, under the Fable Photography name. He is also available for freelance work in journalism and leads private and group photography classes.

Where to buy • Prints of Danielson’s art works may be purchased through his website, jrynedanielson.com and through Instagram in a number of different formats. He also exhibits at art fairs and shows, including the Shaw Art Fair on Oct. 8 and 9.

How much • Prices for open edition prints range from $10 to $120, depending on the size. Large limited edition prints top at $600.