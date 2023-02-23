Kelsey Rohde’s oeuvre in pyrogravure, the art of decorating wood with marks from heated tools, ranges from hoop earrings, lightweight and delicate, to wood slab tables, sturdy on their hairpin legs. She patterns diverse kitchen utensils from slender chopsticks to muddlers and pestles with mortars that stand up to hard use, and pizza peels that can take the heat. Her pieces function in everyday lives, but some pieces, like her wall art and sculptures, exist solely for their beauty.

In short, she’s taken woodburning to a new level, using the skills she learned in art school in printmaking and painting to enliven her pieces with line, color and texture. Her work goes well beyond the thin wooden coasters and ornaments made as a scout. She did make her first woodburning artwork as a Christmas gift for her husband, however.

The gift that keeps on giving • It was a prescient present that brought her back to making art after stress injuries to her wrists had sidelined her for a time.

Her studio art degree from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville introduced her to a bit of everything — photography, ceramics, printmaking, and metalsmithing — but she fell in love with printmaking. She worked in the field professionally at a screenprinting firm in St. Louis for seven years, first in production, and then in management, which didn’t put stress on her wrists. Although she loved the creativity all around her, it wasn’t enough for her to just observe.

“I still needed to do art, but I had to find something more sensitive to my wrists,” she says. She searched Instagram for inspiration and discovered woodburning. “I tried it, and I haven’t put it down since.”

Art that heals • Woodburning turned out to be easy on her wrists and her mind. “It’s a good medium for me. It gave me a lot of patience. The number one thing of wood burning is just to sit with a project for hours at a time and really let the process overtake you,” she says.

When she makes jewelry she sometimes builds in a fidget factor — movable beads on a bracelet, or a smooth pendant on a necklace. “I’ve been super-open about my anxiety. When I’m out in the wild talking to people at shows twisting an earring, or a bead on a bracelet, helps my mental clarity.

“It’s a good time to talk about anxiety now when so many people are struggling with it,” she says.

Rohde’s practice also helps heal in other ways. She uses recycled woods and materials from local resources Lumber Logs and ReFab. She repurposes materials from thrift stores and alleys and adopts discards from people to build into her pieces, too.

Mirror images in art and life • The complex, textured and gilded mirrors Rohde makes take shape from shards she assembles in her home studio.

“I do not believe broken mirrors mean I’ll have bad luck for seven years. When I see a broken mirror, I think how can I make it purposeful, meaningful and beautiful?” she says. And then she finds or builds the frame, burns it, adds texture, paint, elements and gold leaf and does just that.

Rohde is also known for her game boards, both for chess and for checkers. Her father taught her both games. “We wouldn’t have to talk, my dad’s hearing-impaired, and he could teach me. Growing up the games were a huge connecting factor for us.”

A scatter of patterned wood-burned mushrooms prompted another childhood memory. She and her mother went out often to look for morels. “I was so fascinated by the ridges and the cool textures of nature I often incorporate them in my work.”

Close to home • Rohde works from her home doing the fine work in an upstairs studio she and her archeologist husband renovated in the 1931 home. She does cuts, sands and paints in their garage. “I’d like to get a storefront with a studio in the back in the next three years,” she says, “but it’s been nice working from home because I’m pretty much always working. If I had a studio, I’d probably never be home.”

PyroGlam

Artist • Kelsey Rohde

Age • 30

Family • Kelsey and her husband, Benjamin Rohde, live with an Abyssinian cat, Millie, whose regal presence reminds Kelsey of the cats worshipped by ancient Egyptians.

Home • South St. Louis

What she does • Kelsey makes objects of wood burned with intricate patterns that adorn bodies with jewelry and decorate homes with wall art and objects. Her game boards for chess or for checkers can even be portable. She fashions plant sticks large and small for gardeners to label or support plants, candlesticks for light, pizza peels for making dinner, and honey dippers for the sweet side of life. She practices the art of pyrogravure, or pyrography, using her art skills from printmaking, photography and painting to make unique objects.

Where to buy • Her work is available online through her website, pyroglam.com, as well as through Instagram and Facebook. She works the local pop-up markets and art shows, posting her locations and dates on social media. She maintains an Etsy store as well, but most of her work is in direct sales and commissions.

How much • Prices range from $12 to $500. Commissions are priced individually in consultation with Rohde.