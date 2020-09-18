 Skip to main content
Newly Engaged! AJ Heitmann & Kate Lee
AJ Heitmann and Kate Lee are thrilled to announce their engagement.

Heitmann & Lee.jpeg

Son of Glenn and Maureen Heitmann of the St. Louis area, the future groom graduated, with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Xavier University. He is a police officer in Davidson, North Carolina.

Daughter of Bob and Sue Lee of Oak Grove, the bride-to-be also graduated from Xavier University, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She is a commercial banker at Fifth Third Bank.

AJ and Kate plan to wed this October. The couple resides in Charlotte, North Carolina.

