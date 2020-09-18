Newly Engaged! Liani Cruz & Mike Dunagan

Liani Cruz and Mike Dunagan are delighted to announce their engagement.
The bride-to-be is a radiographer at St. Luke’s Hospital. The future groom is an Army National Guard Public Affairs mass communication specialist with the Missouri Army National Guard.
The couple plan to wed in October of 2020.
Amanda Dahl
Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.
