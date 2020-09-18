 Skip to main content
Newly Engaged! Liani Cruz & Mike Dunagan
Liani Cruz and Mike Dunagan are delighted to announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be is a radiographer at St. Luke’s Hospital. The future groom is an Army National Guard Public Affairs mass communication specialist with the Missouri Army National Guard.

The couple plan to wed in October of 2020.

