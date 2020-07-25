No men allowed: Sisters on the Fly gives outdoorsy women a chance to soar

In Missouri, Helen Elston joined Sisters on the Fly in 2002. She is “Sister 99,” (each sister is given a lifetime number when they join) and lives in Springfield, Missouri. “I found my trailer in a field in such deplorable condition that I had to buy tires to get it home,” she recalls. “I named it the ‘Giddy Up Girl’ because I was ready to travel. Now it is painted on all four sides with a Western theme, and the indoor décor is all western as well. If you pass me on the highway you will know it is me because I have two horses painted on the back staring at you.”

Debbie Morse of Lake Saint Louis joined seven years ago and is sister 5,427. “I found my trailer on eBay. It was in Ohio, and in great shape,” she remembers. “An interior decorator had owned it, and although she was not a club member, decorating it was her hobby. She had redone the entire inside.

“It is a 1966 Beeline, so I just call it ‘The Bee’ since it is yellow and white. It is very easy to tow.”

Morse enjoys the friendship of women she would otherwise never have had the opportunity to meet, and the independent spirit of the sisters. “You can do antiquing with 10 women or sit by your trailer and read, and no one cares,” she says.