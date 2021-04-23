On TikTok, they don’t stop: Meet 6 St. Louis stars

When people talk about St. Louis, they might mention the Cardinals. They might say the city has some decent barbecue or a park bigger than New York’s Central Park.

What they don’t talk about is TikTok, the popular app known for dancing, comedy and social media’s latest trends. That’s because St. Louis isn’t a hub for TikTok — not like Los Angeles or New York City, at least. There aren’t houses packed with TikTok stars. There isn’t, really, even a TikTok community.

Or at least that’s the way it may seem on the surface. But there are still TikTok creators — some with millions of followers — tucked away, here, in St. Louis. They stretch from dancing teenagers to watercoloring artists to shopping moms. Here are six of their stories.