On TikTok, they don't stop: Meet 6 St. Louis stars
Local artist Nicholas Holman has gained over 200,000 followers on the social media app TikTok. He connects with viewers by just being himself, showing off the pieces he creates, the outfits he wears, his make-up, and even some colorful language. Holman can be found on TikTok under the username @nicholasholmanart. Video by: Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

When people talk about St. Louis, they might mention the Cardinals. They might say the city has some decent barbecue or a park bigger than New York’s Central Park.

What they don’t talk about is TikTok, the popular app known for dancing, comedy and social media’s latest trends. That’s because St. Louis isn’t a hub for TikTok — not like Los Angeles or New York City, at least. There aren’t houses packed with TikTok stars. There isn’t, really, even a TikTok community.

Or at least that’s the way it may seem on the surface. But there are still TikTok creators — some with millions of followers — tucked away, here, in St. Louis. They stretch from dancing teenagers to watercoloring artists to shopping moms. Here are six of their stories.

