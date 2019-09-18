Subscribe for 99¢

Cheeeeeese.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch readers know Valerie Schremp Hahn's name from her byline, and some may follow her on Twitter, where she shares details about her work and her children's antics.

Like how much her daughter loves cheese.

So much, that the 9-year-old used an old lip balm tube to take some to class. 

Since Val posted the photo last night, it's been liked more than 7,900 times, with more than a thousand retweets.

Twitter users praised the life hack.






Hahn is handling media inquiries (BuzzFeed and Time so far; Mashable contacted Val just before noon.), and will let Post-Dispatch readers know more about the adventure later this week.

