Cheeeeeese.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch readers know Valerie Schremp Hahn's name from her byline, and some may follow her on Twitter, where she shares details about her work and her children's antics.
Like how much her daughter loves cheese.
So much, that the 9-year-old used an old lip balm tube to take some to class.
My 9-year-old daughter has taken an old lip balm tube and filled it with cheese so she can eat it in class. pic.twitter.com/YEAqZx2wnr— Valerie Schremp Hahn 📰 (@valeriehahn) September 17, 2019
Since Val posted the photo last night, it's been liked more than 7,900 times, with more than a thousand retweets.
Twitter users praised the life hack.
Your daughter is living in 2079 and we are all still here in 2019.— Shannon Miller (@notthegymnast) September 18, 2019
Some stories give you hope for he future. This is one of those stories.— KK Lena (@meltedpotmama) September 18, 2019
Future president? Confirmed.— FaveRTs™ Magazine ⭐️ (@FaveRTsMagazine) September 18, 2019
One more proof that adulting is not good. Children are so simple & creative in their thoughts.— Prashant Jain (@bigtimefoodie) September 18, 2019
Ha! Thanks. She got the idea off YouTube - and she is pretty darn smart and clever, so we have high hopes. 🙂— Valerie Schremp Hahn 📰 (@valeriehahn) September 18, 2019
*Teacher watching 9 year old eat chapstick during test* pic.twitter.com/RfaQJpM2Oz— Steven Aiken (@maximusaiken) September 18, 2019
Balm: Anything that heals, soothes, or mitigates pain.https://t.co/cjNqbWqJXn https://t.co/1d0ZRnCeJB— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) September 18, 2019
Hahn is handling media inquiries (BuzzFeed and Time so far; Mashable contacted Val just before noon.), and will let Post-Dispatch readers know more about the adventure later this week.
I figured I should message her teacher. I'll report back. pic.twitter.com/2HCmVRfi5j— Valerie Schremp Hahn 📰 (@valeriehahn) September 18, 2019