A sampling of summer camps in the St. Louis area

Webster Groves Parks and Recreation

Outdoor fun, sports, swimming, specialty camps and field trips.

33 East Glendale Road, Webster Groves. secure.rec1.com/MO/webster-groves-mo/catalog; 314-963-5650

Kinder camp • Games, sing songs, nature walks, crafts, snacks and more. Early registration recommended. June 1-4. Ages 3-5, $65.

Challenger International Soccer Camp • Challenger Sports, the leading soccer company in North America, offers this brand new soccer camp for young players. June 14-18. Ages 3-16, $154.

Outer Limit Camp • Highlights of the week include the 40-foot challenge course, zip line and tree climbing with a professional tree climber on a 100-foot oak tree. Aug. 2-6. Ages 11-15, $290.

YMCA Camps

Safety is the Y’s first priority, and it is committed to following guidelines set forth by health officials.