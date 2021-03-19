A sampling of summer camps in the St. Louis area

These are just some of the camps offered in the area. Many of these camps have multiple dates and sessions for other ages not listed here. The camps listing is done in partnership with Blueprint4summer.com. Search Blueprint4summer's database for all dates and options.
1020 Artworks Studio
All classes are taught by a mother-daughter team of state-certified art instructors.
841 Wabash Avenue, Belleville. 1020artworks.com/shop; 618-267-3205
Animal Art Safari! Mixed-Media Art Camp • An engaging art camp that teaches fun techniques, using a wide variety of media. June 7-10. Ages 5-14, $125.
Draw Anime! Art Camp • Learn how to draw anime-style. June 14-17. Ages 8-14, $85.
Abiding Savior Love to Know Summer Camp
An educational camp with weekly themes for children ages 3 to 12.
4355 Butler Hill Road. aslsonline.org/summer-camp; 314-894-9200
The Amazing Race • Global adventures including art and travel. July 12-16. Ages 3-12, $165.
2021 Olympics • A four-day camp focused on the ins and outs of different sporting activities. July 26-30. Ages 3-12, $165.
Abra-Kid-Abra Camps
Most of these camps are one week long. Some are full day, typically 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Others are half day.
803 Lafayette. Abrakid.com; 314-961-6912
Magic to Amaze at Abra-Kid-Abra • Master the tricks and mystery of magic. June 1-4. Ages 5-12, $155.
Magic Mystery Camp at Abra-Kid-Abra • Campers combine theatrical storytelling with the fun of magic. June 7-11. Ages 5-12, $197.
Aim High St. Louis
A five-week educational program built for rising sixth to ninth grade achievers interested in learning, exploration and fun.
755 South Price Road. aimhighstl.org; 314-432-9500
Aim High Priory • A five-week educational program at Priory or John Burroughs. June 11-July 16. Ages 10-15, free.
Artscope
Art education center located in Tower Grove Park, with camps and classes for children age 5 through 12.
2929 Tower Grove Avenue. artscopestl.org/summer-camp-create; 314-865-0060
Movers and Makers • A hands-on exploration of art, design and activism. June 7-11. Ages 5-11, $200.
ColorFull Communications • A multimedia camp with a focus on color. June 1-4. Ages 5-11, $160.
Water World • A week of waterplay and art making. Aug. 2-6. Ages 5-11, $200.
Ballwin Parks and Recreation Summer Camps
Ballwin Parks and Recreation’s summer camps offer an array of outdoor activities tailored to campers’ interests.
#1 Ballwin Commons Circle, Ballwin. ballwin.mo.us/Departments/Parks-and-Recreation/Summer-Camps; 636-227-8950
All Sports Camp • This is the perfect camp for any camper who likes to be active and enjoys a variety of sports and games. June 7-11. Ages 7-13, $140.
Harry Potter Week 1 or Week 2 • Tired of being surrounded by Muggles? June 21-25; Aug. 2-6. Ages 7-13, $140.
Let’s Get Chemical • Let’s Get Chemical offers hands-on science learning where campers will form hypotheses and conduct experiments. July 5-9. Ages 7-13, $140.
Pokémon Camp • The best Pokémon trainers have to start somewhere. Campers learn how to play the card game, build a battle-ready deck and trade cards with fellow trainers. July 19-23. Ages 7-13, $140.
Better Family Life — Safe Passage Urban Rhythms Summer Camp
Grounded in the African concept “it takes a village to raise a child,” this camp seeks to assist parents in the development of healthy and productive children.
5415 Page Boulevard. bflyouth.org; 314-367-3440
Let’s Re-Engage! • Campers ages 5-16 will enjoy dance and drama, “AFROstem,” education enrichment field trips, arts and crafts, sports, swimming, and more. June 7-July 30. Ages 5-16, $125 per week.
Bobby McCormack’s Basketball Camp
Bobby McCormack’s Basketball Camp gives campers the opportunity to focus on improving their shooting skills. Emphasis is placed on technique, footwork, shooting drills, shooting off the dribble, shooting off the pass, shooting games and free throw shooting. Offered weekly starting June 8 through July 26. Ages 6-14, $230 per week.
1071 Purcell Avenue. schoolyou.com/index.html; 314-606-5370
Boy Scouts of America
The Boy Scouts of America offer day and twilight camps for both boys and girls ages 7 to 11 with a focus on fun, adventure, outdoor activities and character development. The camp’s theme this year is “Geared Up Robotics.” The Boy Scouts of America offer 45 camps at various locations in the St. Louis area. Other session locations include Arnold Elks Lodge, Millenium Park, Edwardsville Sportsman’s Club and Bee Tree Park. Go to stlbsa.org for more details.
4568 West Pine Boulevard. stlbsa.org; 314-361-0600
Tower Grove Park • Geared Up Robotics Day Camp with activities such as archery, BB guns, STEM, games and more. June 14-17. Ages 7-11, $70.
Family Camp • A weekend of summer camp fun for scouts and their families. June 19-20. Ages 7-11, $40.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis is planning to have summer day camp in several locations across Missouri and Illinois to serve as many children ages 6 to 18 as possible. Social distancing and safety measures will be in place.
2901 North Grand Boulevard. bgcstl.org; 314-335-8000
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis — Teen Center of Excellence • Space may be limited. Early reservations are recommended. Scholarships available. June 14-Aug. 6. Ages 12-18, prices vary up to $275.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis — O’Fallon Park Club • Space may be limited. Early reservations are recommended. Scholarships available. June 14-Aug. 6. Ages 6-18, prices vary up to $275.
Bricks 4 Kidz St. Louis
STEM camps for children ages 4 to 12.
1840 Sparks Court, Wildwood. bricks4kidz.com/chesterfield; 314-930-9535
Online LEGO Building — Minecraft Bricks • Build Minecraft characters, tools and monsters with LEGOs. June 1-4. Ages 5-11, $100.
Video Game Design • Learn how to code a video game. June 7-11. Ages 6-8, $160.
Disney Characters • Build Disney characters and more from LEGOs. July 5-9. Ages 5-11, $160.
Camp Barnabas
Camp Barnabas invites people with special needs and chronic illnesses to reach their fullest potential at camp.
P.O. Box 3200, Springfield, Illinois. campbarnabas.org; 417-476-2565
Heroes • Diagnoses served: Intellectual/developmental disabilities and/or autism. June 6-11. Ages 16-100, $1,500.
Soaring Hawks • Diagnoses served: Asperger’s, blind, chronic diseases or deaf/hearing impaired. June 27-July 2. Ages 7-35, $1,500.
Camp Ben Frankel
Named to Chicago Parent Magazine’s list of 10 amazing camps, Camp Ben Frankel offers overnight and virtual camp options for Jewish children ages 7-17.
3419 West Main Street, Belleville. campbenfrankel.prg; 618-235-1614
Two-week overnight session • A two-week sleepaway session packed with amazing experiences. July 1-13. Ages 7-16, $2,125.
Four-week overnight session • Make friends for life at a monthlong sleepaway camp adventure. July 1-27. Ages 7-17, $4,250.
Camp Chippewa for Boys
Sleepaway camp for boys ages 8-17 focusing on character development through in-camp activities and out-of-camp canoe trips in the wilderness.
22767 Cap Endres Road SE, Cass Lake, Minnesota. campchippewa.com; 218-335-8807
Full Session • Eight-week session for boys entering grades 3-12. June 17- Aug. 10. Ages 8-17, $10,800.
Session I • Four-week session for boys entering grades 3-12. June 17-July 13. Ages 8-17, $6,400.
Camp Courage
Annie’s Hope — the Center for Grieving Kids in Webster Groves provides comprehensive support services to children, teens and their families who are grieving a death.
1333 West Lockwood Avenue, Suite 104. annieshope.org; 314-965-5015
Camp Courage • A five-day, four-night camp to aid children recovering from grief. Ages 6-18, free.
Camp Courage-Virtual • A five-day virtual grief camp. Morning and evening sessions each day, times TBD. June 28-July 2. Ages 6-18, free.
Camp EarthWays: Young Green Builders
Science, design and sustainability hybrid camp for fifth through eighth graders at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
4651 Shaw Boulevard. missouribotanicalgarden.org; 314-577-0281
Camp EarthWays: Young Green Builders • July 12-16. Ages 10-13, $170-$195 for hybrid; $75-$90 for online only.
Camp Encourage
Overnight camp and social outings for youth with autism spectrum disorders and their peers.
4025 Central Street, Kansas City. campencourage.org; 816-830-7171
Camp Encourage • A four-day, three-night camp for youth with autism and their same-aged peers. June 16-19. Ages 8-18, $1,200.
Camp Encourage • A two-day, one-night camp for youth with autism and their same-aged peers. Sept. 4-5. Ages 8-18, $560.
Camp Invention
Come invent with Invention’s supercharged STEM Camp and take home your invention prototypes, customizable vehicles, catapults, solarbot and much more.
1500 SW Stonecreek, Blue Springs, Missouri (office location). campinvention.org; 816-602-0017
Camp Invention at Roosevelt Elementary School • A high-energy, hands-on STEM. June 14-18. Ages 1-6, $235.
Camp Invention in Fort Zumwalt Schools • June 14-18. Ages 5-6, $235.
Other locations include St. Louis University, Lindenwood University, St. John Neumann Catholic School and Webster United Methodist.
Camp Kennedy
Children grouped by age enjoy crafts, nature programs, games and cookouts at Kennedy Recreation Complex.
6050 Wells Road. stlouisco.com/ParksandRecreation/ChildrensFun/DayCamps; 314-615-5572
Camp Kennedy (Weeks 1-9) • Campers should bring water, nonperishable lunch and snacks. June 7-Aug. 6. Ages 5-12, $80 per week.
Camp Magic House
A magical, one-of-a-kind summer camp experience for children ages 5 to 13.
516 South Kirkwood Road. magichouse.org/camp; 314-288-8900
Camp Create • Full-day, one-week art camp. June 21-25. Ages 8-11, $275.
Super Scientists • Half-day, one-week science camp. July 5-9. Ages 5-6, $150.
Camp Magic House at MADE
The magic of Kirkwood’s Magic House at MADE Makerspace off Delmar Boulevard.
5127 Delmar Boulevard. magichouse.org/MADE; 314-328-0561
Makers Camp • Full-day, one-week makers camp. June 7-11. Ages 6-8, $250.
Makers Camp (ages 11-13) • Full-day, one-week makers camp. June 28-July 2. Ages 11-13, $250.
Tech Camp • Full-day, one-week tech camp. July 12-16. Ages 6-8, $250.
Camp Sabra
Camp Sabra is a Jewish overnight camp for children in the second through 10th grades. Held on Sabra’s 205-acre peninsula in the Lake of the Ozarks.
2 Millstone Campus Drive. campsabra.com; 314-442-3151
1st Session • Almost four weeks of magical overnight camping. June 20-July 15. Ages 7-14, $4,970.
Mini Camp 1A • A great way for younger campers to start their overnight camping experience. June 20-July 1. Ages 7-10, $2,435.
Camp Wartburg
Camp Wartburg is a Christian camp where children K though 12 can spend a week or more of fun and fellowship doing a variety of activities including archery, canoeing, high ropes, creek walking, campfires and more.
5705 LRC Road, Waterloo. campwartburg.com; 618-939-7715
WOW X-TREME! • Archery, canoeing, swimming and more at Camp Wartburg. June 6-9. Ages 11-15, $495.
Leadership Training Camp • Learn leadership skills while enjoying all the activities Camp Wartburg has to offer. June 6-9. Ages 15-19, $315.
Paintball • Camp Wartburg’s paintball camp includes four trips to Wacky Warriors Paintball in Millstadt, and a one-day excursion to Camp Wartburg’s high-ropes course. June 27-30. Ages 11-15, $495.
Camp Weloki for Girls
This camp provides a safe home-away-from-home experience where girls can grow, expand and become a leader while having a blast.
300 Chesterfield Center, Suite 255, Chesterfield. campweloki.com; 636-530-1883
Summer Camp Session One • This session includes morning learning periods for campers to learn the tools of building self-confidence, friendship skills and how to handle anxiety or fears. All afternoon campers can choose whatever fun activities they desire such as swimming, kayaking, hiking, basketball, volleyball, arts and crafts, making friendship bracelets, and much more. Evening all-camp group activities include talent shows, scavenger hunts, game night, movie night and more. Each camper is placed in a small group of 23 or less. July 25-31. Ages 12-18, $1,295.
Challenger Learning Center — St. Louis
Challenger Learning Center offers weeklong virtual space and engineering camps for ages 6 to 15.
205 Brotherton Lane, Ferguson. challengerstl.org/programs/summer-camps; 314-521-6205
Drone Camp • Learn to program a real drone that is yours to keep. June 7-11. Ages 12-18, $220.
Competition Bot Camp • Program a robot that’s up to the challenge — and is yours to keep. July 19-23. Ages 12-18, $195.
Young Ground Control to Mars Camp • Campers become Mission Controllers leading a Mars Mission. Aug. 2-6. Ages 8-9, $75.
Chaminade College Preparatory School
Boys and girls of all school ages can find a camp for nearly every interest from sports and coding to music and pottery.
425 South Lindbergh Boulevard. chaminade-stl.org/summer-camps/summer-camps; 314-993-4400
Youth Basketball • This camp will help participants to improve their basketball abilities in a fun yet challenging environment. May 31-June 3. Ages 8-13, $160.
Asian Pop Culture • Explore the popular cultures of Korea, Japan and China. Participants will dance, draw, complete challenges with chopsticks and much more. June 14-17. Ages 10-13, $100.
Potter’s Wheel • Students will have the opportunity to openly work in a full ceramics studio exploring areas of wheel throwing, getting personalized instruction and guidance from the teacher as needed. July 7-9. Ages 16-18, $300.
Circus Harmony
Circus camp for children ages 7-12 learning a broad range of circus skills.
4120 Parker Road, Florissant. circusharmony.org; 314-436-7676
Circus Harmony Camp • Run away and join the circus — at City Museum. June 7-11; other slots available at circusharmony.org. Ages 7-12, $150.
City of Bridgeton Parks and Recreation
Municipality-sponsored camps for children ages 5 to 15.
4201 Fee Fee Road, Bridgeton. bridgetonmo.com/daycamp; 314-739-5599
Day Camp Session 1 • Outdoor traditional day camp. June 14-18. Ages 5-12, $100.
Teen Camp Session 1 • Field trip camp for teens. June 21-23. Ages 12-15, $140.
City of Ellisville Day Camps
Traditional outdoor summer camp for kids ages 5 to 12. Each session has a different theme.
225 Kiefer Creek Road, Ellisville. ellisville.mo.us; 636-667-2508
Voyager Day Camp: Session 2 • Treasure hunting. June 21-July 2. Ages 5-12, $205.
Voyager Day Camp: Session 4 • Myth busters. July 26-Aug. 6. Ages 5-12, $205.
City of Manchester Parks and Recreation
Manchester Parks, Recreation and Arts offer a wide variety of camps to keep kids busy all summer.
359 Old Meramec Station Road, Manchester. manchestermo.gov; 636-391-6326, ext. 400
Titan Camp • Different fun ways to exercise, improve strength and de-stress. June 7-10. Ages 11-14, $77.
Broadway Boot Camp • Does your star love shining center stage? Aug. 9-13. Ages 8-12, $162.
City of Maryland Heights — Maryland Heights Day Camps
Campers will be broken into smaller groups of kids in their age group and spend their days participating in a variety of games, activities and crafts. Extended care is available for an additional cost.
2300 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights. marylandheights.com; 314-738-2599
Camp Weeks 1-10 • Starting the week of June 7 through Aug. 13. Ages 6-12, $180 per week.
City of Olivette Parks & Recreation
Camps for children ages 5 to 12 teaching a variety of recreational interests.
9743 Olive Boulevard, Olivette. olivetteparksandrec.com/camps.html; 314-991-1249
Camp O Week 1 • Adventure Day Camp at Olivette Community Center. June 7-11. Ages 5-12, $139.
Camp O Week 5 • Adventure Day Camp at Olivette Community Center. July 6-9. Ages 5-12, $112.
Clayton Parks and Recreation
Clayton camps provide a variety of options for ages 5 to 14.
50 Gay Avenue, Clayton. claytonmo.gov/camps; 314-290-8500
Seal Team: Junior SCUBA Camp • Become a PADI Seal Team Member. June 7-July 9. Ages 8-14, $229.
Chess Wizards Camp • Work out their most powerful muscle — the brain. July 19-23. Ages 6-12, $200.
Fencing Camp • Learn the sport of fencing. July 26. Ages 7-15, $210.
Climb So iLL
Climb So iLL offers half-day and full-day rock climbing camps for kids ages 7-11.
1419 Carroll Street. climbsoill.com/summer-camps; 314-621-1700
Week 1 All Day session • Rock climbing camp for kids. May 31-June 4. Ages 7-11, $225.
Week 12 All Day session • Rock climbing camp for kids. Aug. 16-20. Ages 7-11, $225.
COCA — Summer Arts Camps
Campers will have the opportunity to learn and experience new things with COCA’s dozens of summer camps. Activities span from fashion, ballet and songwriting to Lego building and claymation. Virtual options available.
524 Trinity Avenue. cocastl.org; 314-725-6222
Ballet & Contemporary Intensive Ages 14-18 • Taught by COCA’s professional artists and teachers. June 1-11. Ages 14-18, $895.
Fashion Design • June 1-4. Ages 8-10, $144.
Virtual: Indie Music Production • July 6-9. Ages 11-13, $112.
Code Ninjas O’Fallon Summer Camp
Code Ninjas in-person camps are great for beginners and experienced kids ages 7 to 14 with a mix of on-screen and off-screen learning and fun.
2955 Highway K, O’Fallon, Missouri. codeninjas.com/camps/mo-ofallon; 636-851-9634
Program & Play in Python Week 3 • Build your own game in the Python programming language. June 21-25. Ages 7-14, $185.
Code Your Own Arcade from Scratch Week 3 • Ninjas become game builders for a week and code their own arcade game from scratch. June 21-25. Ages 7-14, $185.
Become a YouTuber Week 4 • Campers will advance both their coding and vlogger skills as they create a complex Scratch, MakeCode or Roblox game. June 28-July 2. Ages 7-14, $185.
DIY Website: Build your own Fan Page! • Campers will gain a foundational understanding of HTML, CSS and JavaScript to create a website. July 19-23. Ages 7-14, $185.
Community School — Community CampsPlay, learn and create on Community School’s beautiful 18-acre campus this summer. Camps have limited enrollment, so register soon.
900 Lay Road. communityschool.com/camp; 314-991-0005
Bees, Birds and Butterflies • Campers will go on scavenger hunts, mini hikes and enjoy everything the woods have to offer. Arts and crafts projects are done every class. June 7-11. Ages 4-6, $205.
Being a Kid Lawyer • Using the juvenile series by John Grisham, campers can solve problems and work for justice. June 7-11. Ages 8-13, $205.
Complete Harmony
Complete Harmony Summer Camps uses mindfulness and yoga to provide an accepting space for kids to explore, play and process.
3520 Greenwood Boulevard, Maplewood. completeharmonystl.com; 314-649-0108
Kids Mindfulness and Sensory Summer Camp • June 21-25. Ages 8-11, $255.
Virtual Sensory Camp • These five days are filled with identifying ways campers can use their senses to maintain awareness of their thoughts, feelings and body, which helps them to create positive interactions. July 12-16. Ages 8-11, $75.
Consuming Kinetics Dance Company
Consuming Kinetics Dance Company hosts an all-day dance and art camp for kids ages 6 to 12 to explore all styles of dance. Dancers of every level are welcome.
465 North Taylor Avenue. ckdc.org/kidsdanceandartcamp; 314-564-1477
Summer Dance Intensive • Dancers will study modern, partnering, improvisation, hip hop, contemporary, composition, artistic self-development and more. June 7-11. Ages 12-100, $350.
Camp at Home • A creative virtual camp. June 14-July 16. Ages 6-13, $30.
Cultural Dance Week • Kids will learn how to dance in styles from around the world at CKDC. July 19-23. Ages 6-13, $300.
Crayola Imagine Arts Academy
Crayola Imagine Arts Academy teaches children art concepts and techniques with a twist. This camp strives to broaden campers’ understanding of the world, and sharpen their critical thinking skills by focusing on art as a problem-solving tool.
8420 Olive Boulevard, Suite R. stlouis.imagineartsacademy.com; 314-991-8000
Crayola Wild World at Faust Park • In full-day camp, kids will learn about lions, elephants and sharks and find out how wildlife conservationists are working to protect species around the globe. Campers will also experiment with a variety of art techniques and use Crayola products to create animal-inspired art projects, from frog paintings to polar bear sculptures. June 14-18. Ages 5-12, $265.
Crayola Artist’s Passport at Home • Embark on an around-the-world cultural adventure. Campers will make different masterpieces each day, such as drums, masks, canvases, prints, buses and more. Bring the unique creations home and build a globally inspired art gallery. June 21-25. Ages 5-12, $150.
Other locations include Sperreng Middle School, the Center of Clayton, St. Charles Community College, Hazelwood Community Center and Webster Groves Recreation Center.
DaySpring Arts & Education
STEAM and arts camps for ages 3 to 18
2500 Metro Boulevard, Maryland Heights. dayspringarts.org/summer; 314-291-8878
The Wonderful World of Comedy • Movie-themed, weeklong camps featuring arts and STEM experiences. June 14-18. Ages 5-12, $280.
Ukuele Club • A fun class designed as an introduction to the ukulele. June 16-Aug. 4. Ages 10-100, $110.
Des Peres Parks and Recreation Summer Camps
Des Peres Parks and Recreation offers 50 sessions of camp over 11 weeks.
1050 Des Peres Road, Des Peres. desperesmo.org/503; 314-835-6150
Ninja Obstacle & Tumbling Camp by Hi-NRG • Camp will build coordination, strength, agility and confidence. June 28-July 2. Ages 5-10, $195.
Volleyball Camp • Camp takes the energy and excitement of this great team sport and puts it all together into one fun-filled camp. July 12-16. Ages 5-16, $200.
NASA — Journey to Outer Space Camp by Mad Science • From our Earth’s atmosphere to the outer reaches of our solar system, this hands-on program sends campers on a quest for exploration. July 19-23. Ages 5-11, $211.
Dragons Drum & Bugle Corps
Free music education and mentoring by music professionals and educators.
10266 West Florissant Avenue. facebook.com/dragondrumcorps; 573-301-0105
Dragons Drum & Bugle Corps (Saturday Summer Music Camps) • Drums corps for youth. June 5-Aug. 28. Ages 13-21, free.
EYC Academy
Summer Academy at EYC offers in-person and virtual programs in art, writing and science/STEM for campers entering grades 4 to 6, along with a comprehensive tutoring program for students in grades K through 12.
13718 Olive Boulevard, Chesterfield. eycacademystl.org; 636-220-3344
EYC Academy Individualized Tutoring Program • One-on-one and small-group tutoring in a wide variety of subjects for students of all ages. Call for more information as pricing may vary. June 1-Aug. 9. Ages 6-12, $150.
Dare to Dream Session 1 • A creative art and self-expression camp. June 14-18. Ages 9-12, $150.
Fontbonne University
Fontbonne University offers a variety of free summer camps in science, technology, arts and more for students in grades K through 12.
6800 Wydown Boulevard. fontbonne.edu/summer-camps-at-fontbonne; 314-862-3456
Girls in Science • A program that connects young women interested in science to women scientists. June 7-17. Ages 12-15, free.
Ethical Hacking Summer Camp • A virtual program designed to help high school students develop the critical thinking skills needed for a career in penetration testing and cyber defense. June 7-11. Ages 14-18, free.
GOALS Camp: Theater • Children working on fluency (stuttering), pragmatics and written expression goals will enjoy three weeks of theater fun. June 7-24. Ages 8-14, free.
GEOINT/GIS Entry to Executive Program
Earn While You Learn GEOINT/GIS technician training and credentials for ages 16 to 19.
911 Washington Avenue, Suite 646, Gateway Global American Youth and Business Alliance Academies. ggayba.org; 314-252-8841
GEOINT/GIS Entry to Executive Summer Training • June 7-Aug. 13. Ages 16-19, $1,175.
Gifted Resource Council Summer Academies
Gifted Resource Council offers summer programs for bright and talented students (finishing K-8) in a variety of fun and engaging subjects.
357 Marshall Avenue, Ste. 6. giftedresourcecouncil.org/index.php/summer-academies; 314-962-5920
Jr. Science Searchers: From Dinosaurs to Tropical Rainforests • Students completing kindergarten will study paleontology and rainforest animals and resources. June 28-July 9. Ages 5-6, $525.
Ancient Academy: Ancient Egypt Scarabs, Sculptures & Scripts • Dig into ancient Egypt’s mysteries. June 28-July 9. Ages 9-14, $525.
Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri
Camping for girls in grades pre-k through 12th grade.
2300 Ball Drive. girlscoutsem.org; 314-590-2300
Chic-A-Wa • Campers will learn songs, cook over a campfire, make art and crafts, do science experiments and enjoy water activities at a Hawaiian beach party-themed day camp. June 7-11. Ages 5-14, $60.
Cycle the Cedars • Explore Camp Cedarledge on your bike while doing traditional camp activities. June 27-July 9. Ages 11-18, $590.
Catching Fury STL • Learn alongside women around St. Louis in the fire and police services. Aug. 7. Ages 11-14, $60.
Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois
Day and resident camping opportunities for girls in kindergarten through the 12th grade in Southern Illinois.
4 Ginger Creek Parkway, Glen Carbon. gsofsi.org; 618-692-0692
Muggles, Magic and Mayhem • A five-day camp for those who love anything Harry Potter. June 7-11. Ages 6-18, $55.
Tail Talk • A six-day, five-night resident camp session focused on horses. June 13-18. Ages 9-18, $540.
Going Green • Four-day (three-night) resident camp where you will learn about sustainability and the great outdoors all while having tons of fun. July 21-24. Ages 11-18, $315.
Good Journey’s Summer Leadership Academy
Summer Leadership Academy is an African cultural experience that gives young community builders the opportunity to express themselves through art, science and technology, gardening, media, social justice organizing and more.
5046 Vernon Avenue. goodjourney.org; 314-229-9079
Summer Leadership Academy • An African-centered community builder camp. June 14-July 29. Ages 9-16, $225.
Great Griffin Farm Horse Camp
Horsemanship camps (ages 6 and up) and pony camps (ages 4 to 8) will teach kids about horses through riding, stable activities, games and crafts.
903 Schwede Road, Wentzville. greatgriffinfarm.com; 636-398-4116
Unicorn Pony Camp • For kids who love unicorns. June 7-10. Ages 4-8, $250.
Advanced Horse Care Camp • For kids who want to learn more in-depth about horses and their care. June 21-24. Ages 10-16, $375.
The Green Center
Students will explore prairie, forest, wetland, greenhouse and discovery gardens.
8025 Blackberry Avenue, University City. thegreencenter.org/camps.html; 314-725-8314, ext. 105
Nature Play Camp • Students will learn about different habitats, identify plants and animals, create art projects, and participate in a scavenger hunt. June 7-11. Ages 5-7, $135.
Nature Photography Camp • Learn how to take nature photographs in this five-day camp. Cameras will be provided for students to use. June 14-18. Ages 8-13, $135.
Green Chef Camp • Students will be cooking with nature in this five-day camp as they explore Missouri’s native plants and learn about their medicinal uses. July 26-30. Ages 8-13, $135.
Greenhouse Forensics Institute
The Greenhouse Forensics Institute provides speech and debate training for fifth through 12th graders.
523 Chapel Cross Drive, Florissant. gci-stl.org; 314-626-3GCI
Greenhouse Forensics Institute I • Part I of the Summer Institute Series is an online camp for speech and debate competitors. July 12-24. Ages 10-18, $200.
Ignite Theatre Company
Ignite Theatre Company strives to create great people first and great performers second. This summer, Ignite is offering two theater camps that condense the Ignite mainstage experience into one to three whirlwind weeks of music, dance and magic-making.
3510 Giles Avenue. ignitewithus.org; 314-717-1851
Session One — Singin’ in the Rains Jr. • Tap your toes and sing along in this splashy adaptation of the world’s most celebrated movie musical in this three-week musical theater intensive. June 7-25. Ages 11-16, $595.
Session Two — Musical Theatre minis — Heroes and Villains • This camp will allow your performer to sample from multiple musical theater disciplines and showcase their growth in a final performance. July 12-16. Ages 5-11, $295.
Immanuel Lutheran Day School
Weekly summer camps for children ages 3 to 14 with a different theme each week.
9733 Olive Boulevard, Olivette. ilsolivette.org; 314-993-5004
Week 3 Camp: Board Games • Remember board games and card games before technology took over? Campers will develop skills of critical thinking, communication, teamwork, strategy and creativity. Each day of the week, campers will explore two new games. June 14-18. Ages 5-14, $90.
Week 8 JR Camp: Christmas in July • A week of Christmas celebrations in the heat of the summer. Campers will make ornaments, learn about how the birth of Christ is celebrated around the world and sing Christmas carols. July 19-23. Ages 3-5, $120.
Indian Hills Swim Club Summer Camp
Swim camp for children ages 5 to 12.
4210 Lasata Drive. indianhillsswimclub.com; 314-544-9177
Indian Hills Swim Club Summer Camp Sessions One-Five • Includes swim and dive instruction, arts and crafts, sports, and games. Camp fills up fast, so register early. Weekly sessions begin June through the week of Aug. 2. Ages 5-12, $185 per week.
International Schoolhouse Spanish- Immersion CampFun-filled Spanish-immersion summer camp for children ages 3 to 9.
1414 Bellevue Avenue. InternationalSchoolhouse.com; 314-874-0715
Spanish-Immersion Camp • A fun-filled discovery of the Spanish language and culture. June 21-July 2. Ages 3-9, $490.
J Day Camps
The J Day Camps provide a summer camp experience at two separate locations: Creve Coeur and Chesterfield.
2 Millstone Campus Drive. jccstl.com/camps-afterschool/j-day-camps; 314-442-3423
J Day Camps Week 4 — Creve Coeur • Campers will participate in swimming, sports, gymnastics and arts. July 5-9. Ages 5-12, $280.
J Day Camps Week 4 — Chesterfield • July 5-9. Ages 5-12, $270.
Kraus Farms Equestrian Summer Camps
Kraus Farms offers an educational program where instructors teach students about horses in a friendly environment. Weekly camps will be held starting late May through mid-August.
333 Hillsboro Road, High Ridge. equestrian.krausfarms.com/equestrian-camps/summer-camps; 636-225-9513
Manes and Tails • Multi-day (Monday-Friday, you may pick your preferred number of days) beginning horseback riding camps. In addition to horseback riding, each camper will learn how to groom, saddle, bathe and care for a horse. May 17-21. Ages 7-14, $425.
Mini Buckaroo • This camp is designed for younger kids and is held Monday through Thursday, unless otherwise noted. No previous experience required. Learn the fundamentals of becoming an equestrian, and learn to lead, groom and tack a horse using Kraus Farms’ small herd of miniature horses. Campers will also receive a pony ride on a full-size horse that will be led by their instructor each day. May 17-21. Ages 5-6, $335.
Laumeier Sculpture Park Summer Art Camps
Art camps for kids that encourage a love of art and exploring outdoor sculptures and woodland trails.
12580 Rott Road. laumeiersculpturepark.org; 314-615-5268
Laumeier Teen Art Program: Session 1 • Art program for teens at Laumeier Sculpture Park. June 14-25. Ages 13-17, $450.
Laumeier Art Camp Session 5: Muddy Mississippi • Discover how the river and what’s around it can be an inspiration for art. Campers will experiment with clay, wood and paint. July 12-16. Ages 6-12, $225.
LifeLight Youth Theatre
Classes and camps focused on singing, dancing and acting.
200 Pheasant Point Boulevard, O’Fallon, Missouri. lifelightarts.com; 636-294-2978
Frozen Into the Unknown: A Musical Theatre Adventure Camp • Cool off summer with some “Frozen” fun inspired by the Disney movie. June 28-July 2. Ages 3-14, $135.
Disney’s Mary Poppins Jr. Broadway Performance Camp • Campers will perform in Disney’s “Mary Poppins Jr.” July 26-30. Ages 6-18, $150.
LinkSTL
A camp designed to support language skills through the use of African American history and the arts. Campers will also be given an introduction to environmental justice.
1426 Salisbury Street. linkstl.org; 314-797-8164
“I AM” Day Camp • June 2-26. Ages 8-14, $40.
Little Medical School
Little Medical School brings medicine, science and the importance of health to children in an entertaining and exciting way.
707 North New Ballas Road, Creve Coeur. littlemedicalschool.com/stlouis; 314-279-1948
Little Veterinarian School • Future veterinarians will learn about the world of veterinarian medicine through role-playing the care of a cat. Campers will learn how to give tail-to-tip exams and suture lacerations among other activities. July 19-23. Ages 4-11, $150.
Teen Medical School • Campers will learn about the world of medicine through role-playing and interactive activities. Aug. 2-6. Ages 12-16, $150.
LOGOS School-Summer Intensive Program
LOGOS Summer Intensive Program is an opportunity for students in grades six through 12 to experience a unique therapeutic learning experience for students of all academic successes and economic backgrounds.
9137 Old Bonhomme Road. logosschool.org/admissions/summer-intensive-program; 314-997-7002
Logos Summer Intensive Program • June 7-July 15. Ages 11-21, $3,000.
Lutheran North Crusader Summer Academy
Sports, education and enrichment camps for boys and girls in grades first through eighth.
5401 Lucas and Hunt Road. lncrusaders.org; 314-833-2935
Cooking, grades 4-8 • Campers will learn how to work in a kitchen and have fun while making food. June 7-11. Ages 9-13, $75.
Tennis • Learn and improve tennis skills and the knowledge of the sport. June 21-25. Ages 9-13, $65.
Lutheran South Lancer Summer Camps
Sports, education and enrichment camps for boys and girls in grades first through eighth.
9515 Tesson Ferry Road. lslancers.org/summer; 314-631-1400
Golf • Golf camp will consist of four days of small-group instruction on all aspects of the game for students entering grades 5-8. May 25-27. Ages 10-13, $90.
Pom/Dance • Learn pom technique and routines. For girls entering grades 1-8. June 21-24. Ages 6-13, $65.
Mad Science Summer Camps
Unique programming that delivers hands-on science experiences for children.
8420-R Olive Boulevard. stlouis.madscience.org; 314-991-8000
Mad Science Rocketry Camp at Lodge Des Peres • A week focused entirely on rockets and the physics of rocket flight. After learning the model rocket safety code, campers will build different types of rockets and participate in rocket launches. March 22-26. Ages 5-12, $328.
Mad Science Secret Agent Lab at the Edwardsville YMCA • From decoding messages to metal detectors and night vision, campers have the opportunity to check out spy tech equipment and take home lots of gadgets like spy glasses. June 21-24. Ages 5-7, $243.
Virtual Mad Science Chemical, Cells, & Crime • Join this live camp from home and become a science investigator. Campers will learn what goes on inside the human body and check out lungs, muscles and more. July 5-9. Ages 5-11, $150.
Maryville Science and Robotics Program
Summer STEM Program for students ages 4 to 12 and grades 6 to 8.
650 Maryville University Drive. maryville.edu/robot; 314-281-1120
Exploring the Worlds of Augmented and Virtual Reality • Explore the advancing technology of augmented and virtual reality using Oculus Go Headsets. Students can build their own 3D creations, animate them with code, and share them with friends and family in a virtual space. July 12-16. Ages 9-12, $270.
Movie Making Magic with Green Screen • Using imagination, animation, and green screen technology, campers will turn story ideas into high-quality animated, live-action or hybrid videos. July 12-16. Ages 8-9, $225.
MathJam
Project MEGSSS challenges gifted fifth through eighth grade students with a unique math curriculum designed to broaden and accelerate math exposure.
Two City Place, Suite 200. megsss.org; 314-842-5968
MathJam21 — Session 2 • A group of course selections that fall within a two-week block. Courses include geometry, algebra and math competition. July 12-23. Ages 10-13, $395.
Puzzles and Programming • Logic puzzles, virtual robotics programming and more. This course is designed to keep kids working on logic skills, while dipping a toe into the world of real programming, using the language, Logo. July 26-30. Ages 10-13, $275.
Mathnasium of Wildwood
Campers will build their confidence in math and get ahead for the next school year.
2446 Taylor Road, Wildwood. mathnasium.com/wildwood; 636-875-1175
Math Summer Workouts • June 1-Aug. 31. Ages 5-18, $799.
Metro Rec Plex
Campers will learn, play and exercise every day at this day camp.
205 Rec Plex Dr., O’Fallon, Illinois. metrorecplex.com/summer-camps; 618-623-8405
Skate Camp • Stay cool during the warm summer and learn how to ice skate. June 14-18. Ages 7-13, $225.
Swim Camp • July 12-16. Ages 7-13, $225.
Metro Theater Company Summer Camps
Metro Theater Company offers two camps: Grand Theater Camp and Creative Arts Camp.
3311 Washington Avenue. metroplays.org; 314-932-7414 Ext. 110
Grand Theater Camp: Middle School • Acting and Improv techniques, stage combat, playwriting and more. June 21-25. Ages 11-14, $200.
Creative Arts Camp Session 1 • A summer arts experience for grades pre-k through 5. July 26-30. Ages 4-11, $100.
Midwest Children’s Burn Camp
A weeklong residential camp for young people who have survived burn injury or smoke inhalation.
6220 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Suite 203. brsg.org/programs/camp; 314-939-1550
Midwest Children’s Burn Camp — Session 1 • For young people ages 14 to 17 who have survived burn injury or smoke inhalation. Aug. 1-5. Ages 14-17, $0.
Midwest Children’s Burn Camp — Session 2 • For young people ages 6 to 13 who have survived burn injury or smoke inhalation. Aug. 7-11. Ages 6-13, $0.
New City School Summer Camp
Weekly specialty camps for first through sixth graders.
5209 Waterman Boulevard. newcityschool.org; 314-361-2267
Chameleon Camps • Dino adventures, creepy crawlies explorations and fun with Little Tinker’s lab. June 7-Aug. 6. Ages 3-5, $250.
Explorers Camp • Different camp themes each week including mosaic masterpieces, Minute to Win It, and cool chemistry. June 7-Aug. 6. Ages 10-12, $265.
Olympia Ellisville
Each week of camp offers a unique theme.
16112 Westwoods Business Park, Ellisville. olympiagymnastics.org; 314-291-7664
Olympics • June 1-4. Ages 5-12, $187.
Nerf • June 21-25. Ages 5-12, $187.
Olympia Gymnastics Chesterfield
Each week of camp hosts a different theme.
226 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard, Chesterfield. olympiagymnastics.org/chesterfield.html; 636-532-6909
Cheer & Dance • July 12-16. Ages 5-12, $223.
Creative Kids • Bubbles, goo and messes. Aug. 2-6. Ages 5-12, $223.
Olympia Gymnastics Manchester
Each day will be jam packed with gymnastics, art projects and games linked to the theme.
312 Sovereign Court, Manchester. olympiagymnastics.org; 314-291-7664
Ninja Week 1 • June 14-18. Ages 5-12, $157.
Minute to Win It • June 28-July 2. Ages 5-12, $157.
Olympia Gymnastics Mid Rivers
Each week of camp features a different theme.
Nerf/Ninja/Lego • July 12-16. Ages 5-12, $203.
Wet & Wild • July 26-30. Ages 5-12, $203.
Olympia Gymnastics Rock Hill
Each week of camp hosts a different a unique theme.
9751 Manchester Road, Rock Hill. olympiadgymnastics.org/rockhill.html; 314-441-3561
St. Louis Sports & Heritage • June 1-4. Ages 5-12, $254.
Kids Who Care • Inspiring kids through random acts of kindness. June 28 — July 2. Ages 5-12, $254.
OneCity Stories
OneCity Stories writers create and publish creative writing, print journalism, podcasts and film at University of Missouri-St. Louis.
1 University Boulevard, 302 Marillac Hall. onecitystories.org; 314-471-5546
OneCity Stories • Writing program on creative writing and journalism at UMSL’s South Campus. June 9-25. Ages 14-17, $450.
Parkway- Rockwood Community EdOver 200 full-day and half-day programs.
1401 Froesel Drive, Ellisville. prcommunityed.org; 636-891-6644
Ninja Trampoline & Tumbling Camp-Full Day Camp • Obstacles, trampolines and gymnastics. Obstacles are designed with the young athlete in mind and will challenge camper’s upper body strength, balance and coordination. Offered in partnership with Hi-NRG Gymnastics. June 14-18. Ages 5-10, $159.
Retro Recess • Join the excitement of learning some old-school style games and sports including capture the flag, kick the can, four square, and steal the bacon. Taught by Community Ed instructors. July 12-16. Ages 6-11, $115.
SCC — College for All Kids
College for All Kids is a hands-on learning experience specializing in a variety of subjects.
4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, Cottleville. stchas.edu/community-resources/lifelong-learning/youth-programs-camps/college-for-all-kids; 636-922-8233
Minecraft Redstone Engineers • Take the next step beyond simply playing Minecraft and become a true Redstone engineer. June 7-11. Ages 8-10, $149.
Photography Fun • Learn how to use a digital camera to create memorable photos. June 7-11. Ages 11-14, $139.
Cupcake Wars • Inspired by Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars.” June 14-17. Ages 7-9, $119.
Camp Hamilton • Step into the late 1700s and experience the hit musical “Hamilton” like never before. July 19-23. Ages 10-14, $129.
Shakespeare Festival St. Louis Summer Camps
Theater camp for young critical thinkers.
5715 Elizabeth Avenue. stlshakes.org/for-students; 314-531-9800
Session 1 — Camp Shakespeare • June 18-25. Ages 11-18, $500.
Sherwood Forest Camp
2708 Sutton Boulevard. sherwoodforeststl.org; 314-644-3322
Leadership Camp • Traditional residential camp for children with limited financial resources. June 19-July 30. Ages 12-14, $75.
Explorer Camp • Traditional residential camp for children with limited financial resources. June 19-July 16. Ages 10-12, $50.
Sinai Family Life Center Summer Enrichment Program
A fun and very hands-on camp for youth ages 5 to 12.
1200 St. Louis Avenue, East St. Louis. sinailifecenter.com; 618-874-2002
Who Am I? • A perspective look at who they are from history to now. June 7-11. Ages 5-12, $81.
Nature Discovery • Exploring the great outdoors. July 19-23. Ages 5-12, $81.
St. Louis County Parks and Recreation — Queeny Park
Outdoor Summer Camp for children ages 5 to 12. Activities include sports, nature activities, art and crafts, and special events.
550 Weidman Road, St. Louis. reserve.stlouisco.com/RecDynamicsWeb/Activities/Search.aspx; 314-615-8472
Camp Queeny Session 1 • June 7-11. Ages 5-12, $90.
Camp Queeny Session 9 • Aug. 2-6. Ages 5-12, $90.
St. Louis Parks and Recreation — North County Recreation Complex
Children ages 5 to 12 enjoy a variety of daily activities, including sports, crafts, theme days, nature programs, games and swimming.
2577 Redman Road. stlouisco.com/parks; 314-615-8839
Camp Eagle’s Nest • A variety of sports, crafts, theme days, nature programs, games and swimming daily. June 21-25. Ages 5-12, $70.
Intro to Sports Camp • Children are introduced to a variety of sports and swimming daily. July 19-23. Ages 5-12, $70.
St. Louis University — Summer At SLU
SLU offers camps and academies for Pre-K through high school students. Sessions range from creative arts to immersive experiences in SLU’s STEM programs.
3840 Lindell Boulevard. slu.edu/summer-and-extended-studies/k-12-camps.php#/dashboard; 314-977-3534
Virtual Grand Theater Camp — Middle School Edition: Intro to Acting • This weeklong experience will cover the fundamentals of acting, playwriting and improvisation. Each one-week experience includes opportunities to create original work and perform scenes. Special guest artists will hop into the Zoom room for master classes related to the weekly theme. All skill levels are welcome, and students can sign up for one, two, three or four weeks of camp. There will be a performance for family and friends filmed on the last day of camp. June 7-11. Ages 11-14, $200.
Geospatial Data Science Camp (Session 1) • This summer camp will provide virtual lessons for students who want to learn how to make maps with emerging technology. Students will learn to write computer code, work with data and make maps. June 14-18. Ages 8-13, $100.
St. Louis Zoo
Virtual day camps for children ages 4 to 14 featuring animal activities, crafts, virtual zoo tours and nature exploration.
1 Government Drive. stlzoo.org/camp; 314-646-4544, option #6
Camp KangaZoom — Zoo Builders Session 1 • A virtual week of Camp KangaZoo for kids entering second-fifth grades. June 14-17. Ages 7-11, $175.
Specialty Camp — Jr. Marine Biologist Session 1 • Enter the world of Marine Biology at this specialty camp for kids entering sixth-eighth grades. June 28-July 1. Ages 11-14, $175.
St. John Vianney High School Summer Camp
Summer camps at St. John Vianney High School are designed to challenge boys entering grades second through eighth in the fall.
1311 South Kirkwood Road. vianney.com/summercamps.html; 314-965-4853
Wrestling • Wrestling coach Dan Didier shares his 18 years of experience with the oldest sport in the world, using the folk-style technique for individual and team skills. June 1-4. Ages 7-12, $80.
Football • Head football coach Chad Masters with his staff and team hosts this camp to focus on skills and fundamentals. June 14-17. Ages 7-12, $100.
St. Louis Aquarium Foundation Camp Fins & Friends
Aquatic animal and conservation-themed camp where youth ages 6 to 11 can explore the St. Louis Aquarium and other attractions at St. Louis Union Station.
201 South 18th Street. stlaquariumfoundation.org/summer-camp; 314-923-3900
Camp Fins & Friends • Aquatic-animal themed camp for youth 9-11 at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. June 14-18. Ages 9-11, $275.
Camp Fins & Friends • Aquatic-animal themed camp for youth 6-8 at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. June 21-25. Ages 6-8, $275.
St. Louis Artists’ Guild & Galleries
Art camps for children ages 5 to 14 focusing on 2D media including painting, drawing, mix-media, collage and more.
12 North Jackson Avenue, Clayton. stlouisartistsguild.org; 314-727-6266
Budding Artists Camp: Week 2 • Learn how to use mixed-media. June 21-25. Ages 5-9, $200.
Young Artists Camp: Week 3 • Learn how to paint and make prints. June 28-July 2. Ages 10-14, $200.
St. Louis ArtWorks Summer Program
St. Louis ArtWorks is a year-round job training program using art to teach work readiness, arts education, life skills and well-being to youth ages 14 to 19.
5959 Delmar Boulevard. stlartworks.org/apply; 314-899-9758
St.Louis ArtWorks Summer 2021 Program • St. Louis Artworks provides a meaningful summer employment opportunity for teens. June 14-July 30. Ages 14-19, $0.
St. Louis County Pavilion at Lemay
305 Gregg Road. stlouisco.com/Parks/Lemay; 314-615-8877
Pokemon Engineering with LEGO Materials • Join Ash and Pikachu as you build, capture, train and explore the vast world of Pokemon with tens of thousands of LEGO parts. Register online at play-well.org. July 12-16. Ages 5-9, $165.
Abra-Kid-Abra • Children spend the week learning fun magic tricks, comedy routines and lots more. July 19-23. Ages 6-12, $175.
The St. Michael School of Clayton
6345 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton. stmichaelschool.org; 314-721-4422
Session 1 • Summer games, crafts, ice cream socials, adventures in Forest Park, water play and more. June 14-25. Ages 4-10, $500.
Session 4 • July 26 — Aug. 6. Ages 4-10, $500.
STAGES Performing Arts Academy
Theater camp for children of all ages and abilities.
1023 Chesterfield Parkway East, Chesterfield. stagesstlouis.org; 636-449-5775
Ballet/Jazz Combo • A great way to introduce ballet and jazz to young dancers. Terminology and correct body placement will be stressed. Campers will then transition into jazz choreography that will apply all the learned technical elements. June 7-July 23. Ages 7-10, $175.
Act it Out • Campers will learn basic acting tools through improvisation, character development and script exercises. June 7-July 30. Ages 7-10, $175.
Whose Line Is It: Improv • This camp explores improvisation games, techniques and concepts in a spontaneous, supportive environment. June 21-25. Ages 18-18, $175.
STL Rock School
Music camp for kids ages 6 to 18 focusing on working as a rock band to put on a live concert.
1305 Baur Boulevard. stlrockschool.com; 314-692-7625
Session 1 • May 17-21. Ages 6-18, $345.
Session 9 • Aug. 16-20. Ages 6-18, $345.
Summer at St. Louis Public Library Camps
Free virtual summer camps for kids and teens at St. Louis Public Library.
1415 Olive Street. slpl.org; 314-880-8169
Basics of Animation • Design characters and learn basic drawn and digital animation techniques. June 7-11. Ages 14-18, free.
Fish Gotta Swim, Birds Gotta Fly • Discover the ways animals move through their habitats by making kinetic art inspired by whirls-gigs, puppets with movable parts. June 7-11. Ages 5-10, free.
Hogwarts: The Journey Continues • Invent your own stories in the world of Hogwarts with original characters, old favorites and magical creatures, then use props and costumes to bring them to life. June 7-11. Ages 8-10, free.
Books & Build 1 • For girls and gender nonconforming youth. Construct a wood tool tote and engage in an #ownvoices book club. June 14-18. Ages 10-14, free.
Summer Fundamentals at Miriam
Miriam’s specialty camps nurture students entering grades K-12 who need a boost in fundamentals during the summer months.
501 Bacon Avenue, Webster Groves. miriamstl.org/summer-camps; 314-961-1500
Reading Skills Camp • The reading skills camp helps campers learn new strategies to improve their confidence and reading skills. June 14-25. Ages 5-14, $1,200.
2024 Summer Olympics, Social Skills in Sports Camp • Special education teachers and therapists will provide instruction on the basic nuances of social communication. July 6-16. Ages 5-14, $900.
Swift Nature Camp
Swift Nature Camp is a Wisconsin Children’s Summer Camp with a nature center and camp zoo. This overnight summer camp in Wisconsin offers a child-centered program away from technology, celebrity culture and academic pressures.
W7471 Ernie Swift Road, Minong, Wisconsin. swiftnaturecamp.com; 630-654-8036
Discovery Camp • Only for first-time campers. June 20-July 2. Ages 6-12, $1,399.
Adventure Camp • Six weeks of overnight summer camp. July 4-Aug. 13. Ages 7-17, $3,999.
Team Central Gymnastic Academy
Each week of camp hosts a different theme for girls and boys ages 5-12.
2675 Metro Boulevard, Maryland Heights. teamcentral.org; 314-291-0101
Messy Mania • June 7-11. Ages 5-12, $214.
Kids Who Care • June 28-July 2. Ages 5-12, $214.
Thomas Jefferson School
Thomas Jefferson School offers a variety of camps for diverse minds passionate about liberal arts.
4100 South Lindbergh Boulevard. tjs.org/about; 314-843-4151
SSAT and Games Mornings • Academic camp for students grades 4-8 to prepare for the Secondary School Admissions Test (SSAT). Mornings will be spent on test prep and optional afternoons on classic camp games. June 14-18. Ages 9-15, $250.
TJ School of Magical Inquiry Session 1 (Virtual) • A magic-themed academic camp for rising 4th-7th graders. July 19-23. Ages 9-13, $300.
U-CREATE Summer Camp
U-CREATE Summer Camp is a program for kids ages 6 to 12 designed to educate and stimulate all while having fun.
1 University Boulevard, 229 Recreation and Wellness Center. umsl.edu/campusrecreation; 314-516-2344
Week 4: Choose Your Adventure! • June 28-July 2. Ages 6-12, $150.
U.S. Kids Golf Program
Golf camps for all skill levels.
PO Box 31071, St. Louis. stlouisgolflessons.com/uskids-golf-camps.html; 314-440-9082
U.S. Kids Golf Camp • Aug. 9-12. Ages 6-12, $250.
UMSL Bridge Program 9th-10th Grade Summer Academy
Free, comprehensive college preparation services to all high school students in the St. Louis area.
1 University Boulevard, Lucas Hall 107. umsl.edu/precollegiate; 314-516-5196
Bridge Program Summer Academy • College preparation academy for 9th and 10th grade students. June 14-25. Ages 14-16, free.
University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy
The Health Care Summer Immersion Program is an academic enrichment program giving rising high school sophomores, juniors and seniors the opportunity to explore health care careers.
1 Pharmacy Place. uhsp.edu/summer/immersion/index.html; 314-446-8328
Health Care Summer Immersion Program • High school students will take part in learning experiences designed to help them explore health care careers. June 6-12. Ages 16-18, $850.
Ursuline Academy — Summer STEAM and Sports Camp
A variety of summer camps ranging from sports to STEAM. For children ages 3 to 14.
341 South Sappington Road. ursulinestl.org; 314-984-2818
Bricks 4 Kids Mindstorms Robotics • June 21-25. Ages 10-14, $180.
Cheerleading Tumbling Camp • June 28-July 1. Ages 4-18, $75.
Variety St. Louis
A camp for St. Louis-area children and teens with physical or developmental disabilities.
11840 Westline Industrial Drive, Suite 220. varietystl.org; 314-720-7700
Virtual Adventure Camp and Teen Camp 2021 • All participants will receive a free box of materials in advance that will include all the necessary resources for virtual camp, including craft and game supplies. Activities will be selected based on age appropriateness for each age group. June 14-18. Ages 4-20, free.
Curtain Up Theatrical Summer Camp • An inclusive performing arts camp for children of all abilities to work with theater professionals to learn singing, dancing, acting and other theatrical skill sets. July 19-30. Ages 8-18, free.
Vetta Sports Summer Camp — St. Charles
1425 St. Peters Cottleville Road, Cottleville. VettaSports.com/camp; 636-498-4625
Vetta Summer Camp • Activities include sports, arts and crafts, creative games, and special guest appearances from the Mad Scientist and the Reptile Experience. June 1-4. Ages 5-12, $148.
Vetta Summer Camp • Aug. 16-20. Ages 5-12, $185.
Vetta Summer Camp — Concord
12320 Old Tesson Road. VettaSports.com/camp; 636-240-7177
Vetta Summer Camp • June 14-18. Ages 5-12, $185.
Vetta Summer Camp • Aug. 16-20. Ages 5-12, $185.
Vetta Summer Camp — Manchester
150 Enchanted Parkway, Manchester. VettaSports.com/camp; 636-391-1227
Vetta Summer Camp • June 28-July 2. Ages 5-12, $185.
Vetta Summer Camp • Aug. 2-6. Ages 5-12, $185.
Vetta Summer Camp — Soccerdome
220 East Avenue, Webster Groves. VettaSports.com/camp; 314-962-9248
Vetta Summer Camp • June 7-11. Ages 5-12, $195.
Vetta Summer Camp • Aug. 9-13. Ages 5-12, $195.
Vetta Summer Camp — Vetta 70
3051 Industrial Park Place West Drive, St. Peters. VettaSports.com/camp; 636-240-7177
Vetta Summer Camp • June 21-25. Ages 5-12, $185.
Vetta Summer Camp • July 26-30. Ages 5-12, $185.
Victory Raceway
Five-day camps centered on fun, racing and STEM.
8800 Watson Road. academyofracing.org; 314-297-0720
Racing & Robotics Summer Camp • STEM camp for campers 8-12. June 1-4. Ages 8-12, $300.
Racing & Robotics Summer Camp • STEM camp for campers 12-16. July 12-16. Ages 13-16, $375.
Washington University Pre-College Programs
Programs tailored to challenge-motivated students in a supportive environment.
One Brookings Drive. precollege.wustl.edu; 314-935-6834
Early College Scholars Session I • Early college scholars enroll in one undergraduate course for credit. June 14. Ages 16-18, $2,585.
Exploration Courses • Exploration courses provide students the opportunity to experience WashU from home over the summer. June 14-Aug. 6. Ages 14-18, $985.
Webster Groves Parks and Recreation
Outdoor fun, sports, swimming, specialty camps and field trips.
33 East Glendale Road, Webster Groves. secure.rec1.com/MO/webster-groves-mo/catalog; 314-963-5650
Kinder camp • Games, sing songs, nature walks, crafts, snacks and more. Early registration recommended. June 1-4. Ages 3-5, $65.
Challenger International Soccer Camp • Challenger Sports, the leading soccer company in North America, offers this brand new soccer camp for young players. June 14-18. Ages 3-16, $154.
Outer Limit Camp • Highlights of the week include the 40-foot challenge course, zip line and tree climbing with a professional tree climber on a 100-foot oak tree. Aug. 2-6. Ages 11-15, $290.
YMCA Camps
Safety is the Y’s first priority, and it is committed to following guidelines set forth by health officials.
Across 22 branch locations in Missouri and Illinois, the YMCA offers weekly day camps throughout the summer for ages 5 to 17. Some branches offer preschool camps beginning at age 3. The Y offers dozens of camps for all interests, including traditional outdoor camp and special interest camps such as sports, aquatics, arts and humanities, and special camps for teens. Before and after camp is available as an add-on. Features of Y camps include well-trained staff, age-appropriate fun activities, swimming and summer learning loss prevention.
Your camper will be engaged by trained, dedicated staff teams in fun and enriching activities that keep youth active, develop new friendships, promote learning, and build self-esteem and leadership skills. Learn more at gwrymca.org/summer-camp-2021.
Interested in overnight camp? YMCA Camp Lakewood’s summer overnight camp for ages 6 to 17 provides a well-rounded experience for campers and gets them outdoors to connect with nature. With a 360-acre lake and over 5,000 acres of forest-covered hills, there are many opportunities for natural exploration and experiential learning, including swimming, archery, zip line, sports, canoeing, cookouts, fishing, kayaking, campfires and more. For more information, visit gwrymca.org/camps/ymca-camp-lakewood.
The Youth & Family Center Summer Day Camp
818 Cass Avenue. theyfc.org; 314-231-1147
Youth & Family Center: Creative Phoenix Initiative (CPI) • A full-day summer camp. June 14-Aug. 20. Ages 5-15, free.
Yucandu Art Studio Summer Camps
An art-filled summer for children passionate about creating.
20 Allen Avenue, Suite 110, Webster Groves. yucandu.com/camps; 314-963-4400
Art Lab • June 1-4. Ages 9-13, $225.
Art Adventures • June 1-4. Ages 5-9, $175.
Mixed-Media • Aug. 2-5. Ages 12-15, $175.
Compiled by Monica Obradovic, special to the Post-Dispatch, and blueprint4summer.com