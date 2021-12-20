 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Aisha Sultan's most memorable stories from 2021
0 comments

Aisha Sultan's most memorable stories from 2021

  • 0

St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan talks about her favorite stories of the year.

I selected these columns because they highlight resilience in the face of trauma and hardship. 

Talking to families about their heartbreaking experiences is hard, and it takes courage for them to share their private pain with the world. These stories highlight people doing more than surviving difficult circumstances. They've turned their suffering into helping others — whether it's through political activism, raising funds, creating support groups or taking on an corporate health care. Their stories also revealed the generosity of strangers. 

1. A St. Charles couple co-founded the support group they needed after their six-month-old baby died. Read the story here.

2. Families torn apart by QAnon may have a chance to heal. Read the story here.

3. What was life like for women before Roe v. Wade? Local women shared stories what it was like to seek an illegal abortions, each with threads of shame, secrecy and helplessness. Read the story here.

4. One family's fight to get their 10-year-old the medical treatment that UnitedHealthCare denied. Read the story here, with updates here and here

5. Doctors have warned this St. Louis family there is no cure for their six-year-old daughter who has a rare neurodegenerative disease. They have raised thousands to fund research by making soap. Read the story here

While I might have reported and written some of these stories through tears, they also offered hope, solace and inspiration. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: At Home in Webster Groves with the Mersmans

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News