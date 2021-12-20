Aisha Sultan's most memorable stories from 2021

I selected these columns because they highlight resilience in the face of trauma and hardship.
Talking to families about their heartbreaking experiences is hard, and it takes courage for them to share their private pain with the world. These stories highlight people doing more than surviving difficult circumstances. They've turned their suffering into helping others — whether it's through political activism, raising funds, creating support groups or taking on an corporate health care. Their stories also revealed the generosity of strangers.
1. A St. Charles couple co-founded the support group they needed after their six-month-old baby died. Read the story here.
2. Families torn apart by QAnon may have a chance to heal. Read the story here.
3. What was life like for women before Roe v. Wade? Local women shared stories what it was like to seek an illegal abortions, each with threads of shame, secrecy and helplessness. Read the story here.
4. One family's fight to get their 10-year-old the medical treatment that UnitedHealthCare denied. Read the story here, with updates here and here.
5. Doctors have warned this St. Louis family there is no cure for their six-year-old daughter who has a rare neurodegenerative disease. They have raised thousands to fund research by making soap. Read the story here.
While I might have reported and written some of these stories through tears, they also offered hope, solace and inspiration.