Aisha Sultan's most memorable stories from 2021

Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I selected these columns because they highlight resilience in the face of trauma and hardship.

Talking to families about their heartbreaking experiences is hard, and it takes courage for them to share their private pain with the world. These stories highlight people doing more than surviving difficult circumstances. They've turned their suffering into helping others — whether it's through political activism, raising funds, creating support groups or taking on an corporate health care. Their stories also revealed the generosity of strangers.

1. A St. Charles couple co-founded the support group they needed after their six-month-old baby died. Read the story here.

2. Families torn apart by QAnon may have a chance to heal. Read the story here.