Catching up: A problematic wedding dress

Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Krista Milich drove hundreds of miles to retrieve her grandmother’s wedding dress to wear on her wedding day. We featured her in February in a story about women who chose to wear a family heirloom when they get married.

She didn’t expect that the most difficult part would be getting the dress to fit.

Milich, a professor of anthropology at Washington University, had to travel out of the country to do her fieldwork. Her finance, Nathan Puckett, began contacting tailors who work with vintage wedding material. He even found other vintage dresses with matching fabric at thrift stores in case extra material was needed.

They ended up visiting five different tailors over several months. Each place shot down Milich’s vision. She remembers one woman telling her: “You’re much too large for this dress.” Another implied she hadn’t prioritized her wedding by bringing in the dress so late and by traveling for her fieldwork.

The last seamstress they visited told her she would need to cut the dress in half in the back and find a 12 foot piece of matching fabric. The base price for the alteration would begin at $2,000, she said.