Catching up: A problematic wedding dress

Krista Milich drove hundreds of miles to retrieve her grandmother’s wedding dress to wear on her wedding day. We featured her in February in a story about women who chose to wear a family heirloom when they get married.
She didn’t expect that the most difficult part would be getting the dress to fit.
Milich, a professor of anthropology at Washington University, had to travel out of the country to do her fieldwork. Her finance, Nathan Puckett, began contacting tailors who work with vintage wedding material. He even found other vintage dresses with matching fabric at thrift stores in case extra material was needed.
They ended up visiting five different tailors over several months. Each place shot down Milich’s vision. She remembers one woman telling her: “You’re much too large for this dress.” Another implied she hadn’t prioritized her wedding by bringing in the dress so late and by traveling for her fieldwork.
The last seamstress they visited told her she would need to cut the dress in half in the back and find a 12 foot piece of matching fabric. The base price for the alteration would begin at $2,000, she said.
They left that shop.
It was a month before the wedding, and Milich still didn’t have a dress that fit her.
“I was in such a dark, desperate place,” she said.
The last place they visited was the City Sewing Room, a community sewing room and workspace. The owner said the dress just needed a bit of fabric added to the sides. She used tea to match the vintage lace Puckett had found in local thrift stores.
She charged $150 to alter the dress and had it ready two weeks before the wedding. She also made a slip and veil to go with it.
Getting married in her beloved grandmother’s dress was meaningful for Milich and her mother. As a bonus, she felt surprisingly comfortable wearing it.
“When I put on the dress, I started crying,” Milich said. “I felt great in it.”