When we profiled Grace Strobel in March she had hopes of breaking through the competitive world of modeling by embracing her disability. She speaks out about having Down Syndrome to tell people they shouldn't be scared of it or underestimate her.
She and her mother, Linda Strobel, who manages her career, didn't expect how quickly it would propel her to a national stage.
Grace, 23, appeared on the Today show in the fall and is now one of the ambassadors for an Obagi skin care line.
"It was amazing," her mother said, about the morning show appearance.
"They treated us like queens. All expenses paid. I think it was overwhelming a little bit for both of us."
When Grace walked out of the car the show sent for her, three or four people asked to take a picture with her.
"She thought that was the best ever," Linda said.
She has signed with New York-based talent agency, Gamut Management, who represents people with disabilities. Two weeks ago, she signed with Talent Plus locally.
She's been approached by a new clothing line to be part of their launch campaign and by a production company in Los Angeles wanting to make a social media video about her.
"Grace is still Grace," her mother said. "It’s not gone to her head."
She gets a kick out of people recognizing her when she's out and about and looks forward to photo shoots. She still loves speaking but has had to scale back given her other projects.
Her parents say the story in the Post-Dispatch was the breakthrough for her.
"It put her on that national level. It changed the whole trajectory of what was going on with her," Linda said.
"Her dream is to have it continue," her father, Jeff Strobel, said.
We have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot more of Grace Strobel in the future.