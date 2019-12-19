You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Catching up: Back to the southern border
0 comments

Catching up: Back to the southern border

  • 0

a small group of St. Louisians is planning a trip to the El Paso/Ciudad Juarez border area the first week in April, 2020. We are teaming with Annunciation House for this border experience.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sultan: How outrage changes us
Aisha Sultan

Sultan: How outrage changes us

When the internet is always humming in the background, injecting little jots of outrage throughout the day, every day, it changes our society — and it changes us.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports