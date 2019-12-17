Jill Gaither just wanted her daughter and classmates to have easy access to period supplies when they were in middle school and likely to be embarrassed asking the nurse for them.
We wrote about her efforts to bring free tampons and pads to Ladue Middle School in the spring.
Since then, she was invited to be on the board of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies. She and her daughter helped package 1,000 first period kits, which the nonprofit Girls In The Know will distribute to middle schools all over the St. Louis region.
Now that her daughter is in high school, Gaither spoke to the parents association earlier this month and they agreed it was a good idea to expand the program from the middle school. They approved funding to put free menstrual products into the girls' restrooms at Ladue High School. The program will be presented to the administration for approval in January.
Gaither did not intend to become a period supplies crusader when she started.
"I started just seeing a need to be filled. Then, I realized it wasn't an isolated to just a middle school. There was a lot more i could do to help a lot more people," she said.