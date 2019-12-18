Catching up: Saving summer camp

Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Camp director Velma Bailey was furious and a little heartbroken when we talked to her this summer.

Someone had stolen off her porch all the supplies she needs to run a summer camp for 50 children in north city. She was confident that God would help return the things they needed.

After the story ran on Stltoday.com, several people contacted her and donated a total of $900, which will replace the pool umbrellas and stands the children use at the pool.

The St. Louis Woodworkers Guild committed to building picnic tables at Fairground Park with wipeable tops so won't have to deal with table covers that fly away, she said. She is in negotiations for a better storage space for next year.