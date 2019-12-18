Catching up: Saving summer camp

Camp director Velma Bailey was furious and a little heartbroken when we talked to her this summer.
Someone had stolen off her porch all the supplies she needs to run a summer camp for 50 children in north city. She was confident that God would help return the things they needed.
After the story ran on Stltoday.com, several people contacted her and donated a total of $900, which will replace the pool umbrellas and stands the children use at the pool.
The St. Louis Woodworkers Guild committed to building picnic tables at Fairground Park with wipeable tops so won't have to deal with table covers that fly away, she said. She is in negotiations for a better storage space for next year.
"I really feel thankful that there are such benevolent people in St. Louis," she said. Sometimes she feels isolated when providing services in high poverty areas. People from all over the region reached out to her to encourage her, even if they couldn't donate. That meant a lot to her.
"I appreciate having the opportunity to remember that we are all in this together," she said. "The better we are in our community, the better the city of St. Louis is."
This summer they are planning on adding an extra week to camp.