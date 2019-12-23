Catching up: Singing for the Blues

Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Holly Connor, 15, has starred in several more shows since we profiled her earlier this year about chasing her dreams as a performer.

Her blindness and autism make it more challenging, especially for her mother, Katie Sears, who transcribes every script into Braille for her.

But Holly’s biggest audience came as an unexpected surprise last month.

She had submitted an audition tape to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to sing the national anthem at a St. Louis Blues game. They called back about 30 people out of more than 700 people who auditioned.

Holly was not called back.

So goes the life of an actor, they figured.

Then, an email arrived inviting her to sing the anthem at the Nov. 30 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Holly was super excited. Katie was relieved they weren’t already booked elsewhere, and Holly’s stepfather cancelled a trip so he could be there.