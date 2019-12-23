Catching up: Singing for the Blues

Holly Connor, 15, has starred in several more shows since we profiled her earlier this year about chasing her dreams as a performer.
Her blindness and autism make it more challenging, especially for her mother, Katie Sears, who transcribes every script into Braille for her.
But Holly’s biggest audience came as an unexpected surprise last month.
She had submitted an audition tape to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to sing the national anthem at a St. Louis Blues game. They called back about 30 people out of more than 700 people who auditioned.
Holly was not called back.
So goes the life of an actor, they figured.
Then, an email arrived inviting her to sing the anthem at the Nov. 30 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Holly was super excited. Katie was relieved they weren’t already booked elsewhere, and Holly’s stepfather cancelled a trip so he could be there.
Holly held her cane as she walked in front of more than 18,000 people. She wasn’t the least bit nervous.
She hit every note.