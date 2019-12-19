Catching up: Stuttering takes the stage

Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Matice Morris vowed to speak publicly one day.

She didn't expect that day would come so soon. The day after we profiled her efforts to educate others about stuttering using her popular YouTube channel, St. Louis University's department of communication sciences and disorders reached out to her.

Would she be interested in addressing students at the Doisy College of Health Services who were studying to become speech pathologists? Her fear told her to say no, but she immediately said yes.

"I knew it was the next step in my journey," Morris said. Earlier this month, she stood in front the filled class and stuttered worse than she has in 12 years.

"I think subconsciously I was more nervous than I thought," she said. She was sweating profusely. She told the students about her experiences growing up with speech therapy and led them through role playing situations so they try to experience what it's like to communicate with a stutter. She spent half an hour afterwards answering their questions.

"I'm happy I did it," she said. "It's a personal milestone." She posted a video of herself struggling to give the presentation to help others have the courage to do it, as well.

"That moment was much bigger than me," she said.

She told the students her goal is to eventually speak to and inspire stutterers all over the world.