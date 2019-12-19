You are the owner of this article.
Catching up: Stuttering takes the stage
Catching up: Stuttering takes the stage

Matice Morris presentation

Matice Morris recently spoke at the Doisy College of Health Sciences at St. Louis University to a classroom of future speech pathologists. 

Photo courtesy of Matice Morris

Matice Morris vowed to speak publicly one day. 

She didn't expect that day would come so soon. The day after we profiled her efforts to educate others about stuttering using her popular YouTube channel, St. Louis University's department of communication sciences and disorders reached out to her. 

Would she be interested in addressing students at the Doisy College of Health Services who were studying to become speech pathologists? Her fear told her to say no, but she immediately said yes. 

"I knew it was the next step in my journey," Morris said. Earlier this month, she stood in front the filled class and stuttered worse than she has in 12 years. 

"I think subconsciously I was more nervous than I thought," she said. She was sweating profusely. She told the students about her experiences growing up with speech therapy and led them through role playing situations so they try to experience what it's like to communicate with a stutter. She spent half an hour afterwards answering their questions. 

"I'm happy I did it," she said. "It's a personal milestone." She posted a video of herself struggling to give the presentation to help others have the courage to do it, as well. 

"That moment was much bigger than me," she said. 

She told the students her goal is to eventually speak to and inspire stutterers all over the world. 

