Family's baptism gown worn by 32 babies through 3 generations

Alice Jackson kept adding names to the border of the gown with each additional child who wore it. When a few of the names began repeating in the next generation, she added the last name.

A couple of times, the birth of twins presented a dilemma.

Patty Gaines, 61, who also wore the family gown, said it was a difficult decision when she had twins — a boy and a girl. Her son ended up wearing the family dress because it fit him better. Her daughter wore the original slip that went under the gown and a dress her aunt had sewn years before.

There hasn’t been any pressure for babies to wear the gown, and over the years, a few have opted out. Some chose to have their sons wear an outfit with little pants.

Mark Jackson, 68, of Kirkwood, said his wife is an exceptional seamstress and wanted to make their children’s baptism gown herself. Their first three children wore that gown. Babies number four and five ended up being twins.

The Jackson family gown came in handy, again.

Fortunately, none of the babies has had any sort of accident in the dress.

“The biggest thing has been keeping it white,” Paradoski said. It’s getting more frail as the years go by.