Is your teen struggling during the pandemic? You're not alone.

As the pandemic drags on, many teenagers are suffering from behavioral health challenges. Therapists at Provident Behavioral Health offered their insights on what families are facing and possible ways to address it.

The reasons why so many teens are having a tough time are obvious. They have been isolated from friends and teachers, stressed from learning remotely, disappointed in missing activities and sports and coping with the general uncertainty in things that should feel stable. The lack of structure and routine hits particularly hard for those who already struggle with ADHD, depression or anxiety.

Teenagers are also notorious for trying to hide their struggles because of fear, shame or concern about burdening others.

The experts at Provident say it’s helpful to take a long view, paying attention to how your teen’s behavior has changed over the past weeks, months or year.

Signs to look for include:

• Mood swings that weren’t there before, including conflict with friends and family.

• Stepping back from personal relationships. It may be cause for concern if your teen begins to show little interest in texting or video chatting with friends.