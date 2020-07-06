Kanakuk Kamps, a Missouri Christian camp, deals with COVID outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak connected to Kanakuk Kamps, a large Christian camp in Branson and Lampe, Missouri, continues to increase, according to the latest report from the state health department.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Monday that the number of COVID-19 positive cases has jumped to 82 among campers, counselors and staff members. On Friday, the number of positive cases was 49. They come from 10 states and multiple counties in Missouri.
Elizabeth Miranda, a spokeswoman for the camp, said only one camp session, or term, has been canceled and a few others shortened from two weeks to one week.
"We have closed term 3 at K-2 early. As of right now, that is the only session that has been closed. We have shortened terms 4 and 5 at K-2 as well, but those sessions are not closed. None of our other five Kamps has closed terms," Miranda said in an email.
NBC News.com reported that parents got an email from Rebecca Duncan, Kanakuk's health services director, advising them that their children may have been exposed. "As your Kamper returns home, we recommend that you consider a 14-day self-quarantine for your child and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19."
Kanakuk Kamps, a prominent network of Christian sports camps in Missouri, opened its five overnight camps for more 5,000 children this summer during the pandemic.
On its website, the camp reassured parents. "We are focused on taking all reasonable measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our Kamps."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.