Kanakuk Kamps, a Missouri Christian camp, deals with COVID outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak connected to Kanakuk Kamps, a large Christian camp in Branson and Lampe, Missouri, continues to increase, according to the latest report from the state health department.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Monday that the number of COVID-19 positive cases has jumped to 82 among campers, counselors and staff members. On Friday, the number of positive cases was 49. They come from 10 states and multiple counties in Missouri.

Elizabeth Miranda, a spokeswoman for the camp, said only one camp session, or term, has been canceled and a few others shortened from two weeks to one week.

"We have closed term 3 at K-2 early. As of right now, that is the only session that has been closed. We have shortened terms 4 and 5 at K-2 as well, but those sessions are not closed. None of our other five Kamps has closed terms," Miranda said in an email.