Kanakuk Kamps, Missouri Christian camp, deals with COVID outbreak

Kanakuk Kamps, a large Christian camp in Branson and Lampe, notified parents by email last week that one of the camps, known as K-2, was shutting down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported that 49 campers, counselors and staff members had tested positive for COVID-19; they had come from 10 states and multiple counties in Missouri.

NBC News.com reported that parents got an email from Rebecca Duncan, Kanakuk's health services director, advising them that their children may have been exposed: "As your Kamper returns home, we recommend that you consider a 14-day self-quarantine for your child and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19."

Kanakuk Kamps, a prominent network of Christian sports camps in Missouri, opened its five overnight camps for more 5,000 children this summer during the pandemic.

On its website, the camp reassured parents: "We are focused on taking all reasonable measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our Kamps."

