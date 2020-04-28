Nine Network will broadcast teacher-led classes for students learning at home

Beginning this week, the Nine Network will broadcast two hours of literacy and math instruction for students, pre-k through fourth grade, weekdays from 12:30 2:30 p.m, on PBS (Channel 9).

"Teaching in Room 9" will feature grade-appropriate lessons, taught by educators from their homes across the region. The televised lessons offer students access to teaching during this academic year shutdown and into the summer, regardless of access to internet or computers.

Nine’s at-home learning for kids is informed by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and education leaders across the region to assure that parts of the established public-school curriculum are covered. These lessons will air through July.

“We’re providing free, educational television when St. Louis needs it most,” says Amy Shaw, president and CEO, Nine Network of Public Media. "All of our education resources are designed to help kids and families with at-home learning.”

Nine has also created an online Educator and Caregiver Toolkit, which includes broadcast, online and mobile resources, as well as learning tools and tips that can be text messaged to phones at nineNet.org/learningtoolkit.

A message from Aisha Sultan You're not alone in your parenting struggles. Subscribe for unlimited access to the Post-Dispatch for less than the cost of getting a sitter on a Friday night. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member