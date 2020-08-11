Parkway math teacher channels Lin-Manuel Miranda, reminds students 'You'll be back'

Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We know school is not going to be the same for millions of students logging in for their first day of school. Teachers are well aware of how challenging this time will be for many of their students.

In addition to figuring out how to teach their courses online because of the coronavirus pandemic, some are taking creative measures to reassure their students.

Scott Degitz-Fries, a math teacher in the Parkway School District, writes songs to help students remember theorems and processes in math.

He posted this performance channeling Lin-Manuel Miranda on YouTube with this explanation: "This year, with school starting virtually, I know my students and their parents are nervous. I also know 'Hamilton' is an incredible work of art by Lin-Manuel Miranda and, as a singer myself, love Jonathan Groff's voice and performance of "You'll Be Back" in the show ... I decided to write a new version of it as "You'll Be Back ... in School (2020 COVID Edition) to reassure my students and their parents that teachers are working hard this summer and have their backs. We have been preparing for virtual all summer and are determined to guarantee they learn, progress and stay engaged."

He hopes students can appreciate the pros, like no jammed up hallways, and that they will appreciate school more when they return.