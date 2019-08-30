I've always encouraged my children to pursue whatever career path sparks their passion — but please don't become a journalist.
Don't get me wrong. I love my work. I believe wholeheartedly that democracy requires a free press. And ours is the only profession enshrined in our country's Constitution.
But it's a difficult path with relatively low wages, even lower job security and long hours. When I meet the brave young souls nonetheless drawn to this work and industry, I am grateful. That's why I agreed to co-chair this year's St. Louis Press Club's Beauty Buzz event this month at Neiman Marcus. The ticket sales for the event raises funds for local students studying journalism.
The two-hour event features a runway show highlighting products for skincare and beauty, along with the latest fashion looks for fall. There is also an auction, raffle and swag bag for every attendee. There are light snacks, drinks and lots of pretty people. Tickets are $60, and the entire amount goes to student scholarships.
Thanks to this fundraiser and others hosted by the Press Club, more than a dozen students from our community receive scholarships each year. This is an opportunity to support the future of the free press in this country. I hope you will join me.
If you go...
When: 10:30 am to 12:30 p.m. Sat. Sept. 7
Where: Neiman Marcus at Plaza Frontenac, 1701 S Lindbergh Blvd #100, St. Louis
Ticket: $60