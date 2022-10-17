Sultan: A full circle with the marching band

Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nineteen years ago, before I started writing a column, I was working the weekend general assignment shift on the metro news desk at the Post-Dispatch.

This was a practical arrangement on both sides — I had a 1-year-old daughter, and I wanted to be home during most of the weekdays with her. The editors appreciated having a weekend reporting shift reliably filled without having to pull another reporter from their beat during the week.

For five years, this setup worked for our growing family, in the makeshift way many parents with young children make it work in this country. I stayed home with them four days during the week, my husband took care of them on Fridays and the weekends, and our marriage was like ships passing in the night.

I had worked as a full-time beat reporter for several years before proposing this schedule, so I felt prepared to cover the crime, weather, political crises and random news that broke on the weekends. Of course, there were inevitable slow news days.

On those days, I was at the mercy of whichever news release caught the editor’s attention at the start of my shift. One such assignment was the Bands of America Super Regional Championship at the Edward Jones Dome in the fall of 2006. Other than watching my own high school’s 200-member marching band back when I was a teenager, I had never seen another marching band or a competition like this.

I remember being taken aback by the talent on display. I recently found the story in our digital archives that I wrote 16 years ago about the event. The marchers created “semicircles and waves during the soft forms, sharp angles as the music gets bigger and more agitated. Brightly colored flags draw attention to the ballet like choreography.”

The enthusiasm, artistry and cohesion of those young marching bands made a lasting impression on me.

At the time, our daughter was 4 years old and our son, 2. Since neither my husband nor I had much musical training or talent, I secretly hoped our kids would play an instrument. Years of piano lessons segued into the strings program in their elementary school. The older child discovered a stronger interest in theater and opted to pursue that instead. The boy, however, petitioned to switch to a brass instrument from the cello he played in elementary school.

I was resistant to this change. His skill level had finally progressed beyond the "sounds-like-a-tortured-cat" phase. And the cello seemed more sophisticated and complex than a three-valved trumpet. My husband convinced me to let him switch and mentioned that the band concerts would probably be more fun to watch. (No offense to the splendid orchestra.)

As much as I hate to admit it, he was right.

The boy joined the pep band and jazz band in middle school, and those concerts were a joy to attend. In eighth grade, the students are invited for one game to join the high school marching band in a pre-game show on a Friday night.

It’s a great way to hook the middle-schoolers, and it worked on our kid. I was unprepared for how much practice the high school marching band required and the support needed from parents to make the entire operation work. The first time we watched them perform at a halftime show, I was moved to tears. It wasn’t just because they looked and sounded great, but it was from knowing how many hours of work went into such a diverse ensemble to create this public performance. And then they kept working to improve it over the season.

In many ways, it’s more enjoyable to watch than when he competes as part of the school’s tennis team. In those matches, there’s the anxiety of winning or losing hanging over each tournament. This same competitive spirit can be found at the daylong band competitions on Saturdays. But on Friday game nights, the marching band just competes with itself — to be better than they were the week before, to rouse and captivate the audience.

As any parent of a high school senior can tell you, the final season of any high school activity is poignant and bittersweet for parents to watch — it all leads up to the last game, the last show, the last competition. I’ve been proud of myself for keeping it together through all the performances, so far.

Recently, however, I had a moment.

You see, this past Friday, my son’s marching band was on the field of the Dome competing in the Bands of America Super Regional Championship.

During his freshman year, he watched this competition from the sidelines. The pandemic took out his sophomore year season. His junior year, he was a member of his school’s marching band when they performed in this competition. And last weekend, his name was called out as a drum major in front of the spectators at the Dome.

I couldn’t have imagined all those years ago when I covered this event as a journalist and young mom that one day I’d be back to cheer on my 17-year-old kid’s band on this same field during his final year of high school.

Children grow up in unpredictable ways, and in retrospect, it happens all too quickly.

I was just as enamored by the Bands of America scene as I was when I first saw it.

This time, however, I knew that on this grand stage, it was the last show.