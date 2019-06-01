Mufti Asif Umar knows this is his clutch moment.
It’s the last few days of Ramadan, the holiest time of the most spiritual month for Muslims. As the imam of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis, he helps lead the nightly prayer which requires intense concentration by the person leading it. During tarawih prayers hundreds of area Muslims follow his lead at the Daar-ul-Islam mosque near Ballwin as he recites from memory one of the 30 sections of the Quran.
He’s memorized all 6,236 verses, 114 chapter, 604 pages. In Arabic.
Every night, anywhere from an hour to an hour and half from the religious text is recited in a special congregational prayer, so that the entire Quran is completed by the end of the month.
This year, there’s something else tugging at his focus.
Umar, like several other worshippers in his congregation, is a die-hard Blues fan. Born and raised in St. Louis, he can’t remember a time when the Blues playoffs games overlapped with his nightly Ramadan duties.
“I don’t get a chance to watch the games,” he said. He’s usually in his office when the evening games start prepping for the section he has to recite later that night. The pronunciation has to be precise. The order must be exact.
“I still do follow (the game) on my phone,” he said.
Each service is divided into two rakats, or units, of prayer with a very brief break in between. When the Blues are playing, Umar will glance down at his phone during that minute interlude to check in on their progress. He remembers it getting a little tricky during Game 7 of the series against Dallas.
“I kept looking at the score, and I thought, ‘Oh great, double overtime, how am I going to concentrate?” The first thought that popped into his head was the 1996 playoff game against the Red Wings, in which the Blues lost in double overtime.
“Oh, please don't happen again,” he thought. “Oh please don't break our hearts.”
Then, he picked up his recitation of the Quran exactly where he left off a minute earlier. After leading nearly a thousand people through the next two rakats, he checked the score again during the break.
The Blues had scored.
“Alhamdulillah!” he thought, which means “all praise and thanks be to Allah.”
He knows there will be competition for the faithful’s attention when he leads the prayer tonight as the Blues play their first finals game in their hometown in 49 years. He can certainly relate, but as the spiritual leader of the mosque, he is clear about priorities.
“At the end of the day, God comes first and foremost.” he said. He also pointed out, “There's nothing wrong in making dua (a prayer) and asking Allah to send His help for your sports team.”
In fact, he said, “When I make my individual duas, I definitely mix those in.”
My husband, who is also a passionate Blues fan, has attended the special night prayer at the mosque every evening since Ramadan began. I have gallantly sent him text updates from home of the hockey he’s missing.
I asked Umar if this arrangement meant my spouse was collecting all the Ramadan bonus points, while I was endangering my own religious practice.
He laughed and said I might want to consider offering a few extra prayers from home.
I’m pretty sure I won’t be the only one bargaining about sports with a higher power tonight.