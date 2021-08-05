Sultan: An unvaccinated patient who left a doctor speechless

A man came into a sleep clinic and mentioned to Dr. Adeel Khan that he hadn't been sleeping well.

Khan, a critical care doctor, pulmonologist and sleep medicine specialist who works in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Washington, Missouri, struck up a conversation with the man while he waited for his appointment with another physician.

The man confided that his 28-year-old son had died of COVID two days before Christmas last year. His son had spent 35 days on a ventilator in the ICU. Khan shared his sympathy and empathized with him. Khan has seen younger and healthier patients die from the Delta strain of the virus.

"It’s really the most heartbreaking part when people ask me for a shot, and I have to say it’s too late now," he said. Khan said to the man, who has two other children, that he assumes they were first in line to get the vaccine since it hadn't been available when his son was sick.

"That would be a negative," the man said.

Khan was speechless. He could not believe that someone who had suffered such a tragic personal loss would take such a risk.

"I didn’t want to say anything hurtful. He had poured his heart out to me. My expression said more than my words ever could," he said.