Sultan: Child denied treatment by UnitedHealth gets outside help — and a pig

A 10-year-old girl in Arnold will finally get her dream fulfilled of receiving medical treatment for a severe pain disorder.
Lyla McCarty has complex regional pain syndrome. Her parents have been battling their insurance company, UnitedHealth Group, for months to get her into an inpatient pain treatment program in Cincinnati.
I wrote about Lyla’s situation two weeks ago. Her case also caught the attention of Charlie Jabaley, a former music executive who travels the country in a “dream machine” helping others. Jay Murga, the head of operations for Charlie Rocket's Dream Machine, said they were moved by Lyla’s story and GoFundMe.
“It was about us understanding more about her condition and her disease. It touched all of us,” Murga said. “We just knew how much she wanted to get this treatment and how much she loves pigs, and we just really truly wanted to make her dream come true.”
On Tuesday, they surprised Lyla, who loves to bake, with the news that they arranged a pop-up bakery event 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Made by Lia in Florissant. The public is invited to buy baked goods to help pay for Lyla’s medical expenses. They also gave her a teacup pig.
The Dream Machine team used Instagram and TikTok to share Lyla’s story and fundraising efforts. Overnight, the donations skyrocketed from around $50,000 to more than $115,000. Lyla's mother, Heather, was out of town for a work event when a co-worker showed her an update on the account.
Heather collapsed on the ground and started bawling.
“I couldn't believe, after what had felt like an impossible struggle, someone had seen it and said we are going to fix it,” she said. Lyla has been asking when they can leave for the Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati.
Meanwhile, Heather had asked UnitedHealth to share the name of the company’s doctor who denied Lyla’s medical care after speaking to the specialists urging this treatment. McCarty said she has only received the name of the medical director, even though that was partially redacted. UHC’s spokeswoman sent a release form this afternoon for Heather to sign, so they can comment on Lyla’s case. Heather says she plans to send that as soon as she returns to St. Louis.
She wants to know the company's reasoning for denying her daughter the care she needs, and this may be the only way she can get an answer.
Jabaley isn’t the only one to draw attention to Lyla’s case.
Wendell Potter, a former insurance executive who exposes industry practices that harm families, recently published a story about UnitedHealth Group’s "eye-popping" $5.7 billion in profits between June 1 and Sept. 30, while the McCartys fought for coverage for Lyla’s pain treatment. UnitedHealthcare is the insurance arm of UnitedHealth Group, the largest single health carrier in the U.S.