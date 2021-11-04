Sultan: Child denied treatment by UnitedHealth gets outside help — and a pig

The Dream Machine team used Instagram and TikTok to share Lyla’s story and fundraising efforts. Overnight, the donations skyrocketed from around $50,000 to more than $115,000. Lyla's mother, Heather, was out of town for a work event when a co-worker showed her an update on the account.

Heather collapsed on the ground and started bawling.

“I couldn't believe, after what had felt like an impossible struggle, someone had seen it and said we are going to fix it,” she said. Lyla has been asking when they can leave for the Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Heather had asked UnitedHealth to share the name of the company’s doctor who denied Lyla’s medical care after speaking to the specialists urging this treatment. McCarty said she has only received the name of the medical director, even though that was partially redacted. UHC’s spokeswoman sent a release form this afternoon for Heather to sign, so they can comment on Lyla’s case. Heather says she plans to send that as soon as she returns to St. Louis.

She wants to know the company's reasoning for denying her daughter the care she needs, and this may be the only way she can get an answer.

Jabaley isn’t the only one to draw attention to Lyla’s case.