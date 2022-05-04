Sultan: Did sexual assaults lead to a Missouri woman's murder conviction?

Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is home and family editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A new podcast about wrongful convictions focuses on the case of a Missouri grandmother imprisoned for the past 36 years.

Patty Prewitt, of Holden, Missouri, was convicted of murdering her husband, Bill, in 1986 after a four-day trial. Her story has captured the attention of several journalists, myself included. I produced and directed a documentary, “33 and Counting,” about Prewitt’s compelling case for clemency in 2020.

The inaugural episode of "Wrongful Conviction with Maggie Freleng" details the circumstances leading to a separation between Patty and Bill more than five years before his murder. Their troubles began when Patty accompanied her husband on a business trip about six years into their marriage.

Unknown assailants raped her while she was alone on a walk during this trip, she said. She told her husband about the attack. It was in the early 1970s, and they did not turn to the police for help.

On the podcast, she describes how the trauma and stigma from the rape eventually drove a wedge between her and Bill. They briefly separated, during which time they both had relationships with other people. When Patty discovered she was pregnant with another man’s child, she told Bill.

They decided to reconcile, and he raised the child like his own.

When Bill was fatally shot in their bedroom, police largely ignored Patty’s statements that an intruder broke into their home, attacked her and shot her husband. A younger daughter testified that she saw a light in the basement of the house, where the electrical breaker box was located. Police never took fingerprints from the breaker box, despite the fact that the electricity had been turned off prior to the murder. A neighbor said she saw a strange car parked outside the Prewitt home at the time of the murder, but that lead was never investigated.

Instead, the investigation and trial focused heavily on Patty's affairs.

Podcast host Freleng said it was important to explain the background and context of these so-called affairs.

“She was convicted for murder for being an adulterer, and she was not,” Freleng said. Patty and her husband knew they were each seeing other people during their separation. “It wasn’t some secret cheating around,” Freleng said.

Freleng sees the case as a clear example of how misogyny, sexism and slut-shaming resulted in the wrongful incarceration of a young woman, who has now served more than three decades behind bars.

The Prewitts’ eldest daughter, Jane Watkins, has advocated tirelessly for her mother’s release. (All of the Prewitt children support their mother’s release from prison.)

“As difficult as it is to revisit and acknowledge the pain that my mother and our family has endured, I’m hopeful this podcast will reach enough people, and the governor of Missouri will finally listen,” Watkins said.

Patty is now 72 years old.

The podcast also explores the question of why Patty wasn’t medically examined after the night of Bill’s murder and her assault.

"If she had told the police, and they had gotten a rape kit, things would be very different," Freleng said. Patty explains on the podcast how her past trauma, on top of the shock of her husband's death, and concern for her five children prevented her from revealing the extent of the attack she suffered at the time. After her conviction she has spoken openly about the rape, and her legal team filed suit to have her soiled pajamas from the night of the murder tested for DNA evidence.

A Pettis County judge denied that request.

Prewitt's case was also the subject of a 2018 episode of “Final Appeal,” a short-lived wrongful conviction show on Oxygen. The Post-Dispatch published an editorial calling on the governor to grant her clemency. Guernica Magazine published an in-depth report, “A Woman’s Place,” by J. Malcolm Garcia detailing the problems with the investigation and trial. Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have published letters asking Gov. Mike Parson to grant Prewitt clemency.

Prewitt's lawyer filed a petition with the governor’s office requesting clemency in 2010.

No action has been taken on it since.

Prewitt is not eligible for parole until 2036 when she will be 86 years old.

