Sultan: Gov. Mike Parson's pending acts of mercy create hope for long-suffering families

Prewitt's case is unusual because newspapers around the state, including this one, have argued for her release. A large number of Missouri lawmakers, both Republican and Democratic, have urged the governor to act. Countless former inmates have spoken about how Prewitt helped changed their lives for the better. The former head of the Missouri Department of Corrections has publicly called for her release — the only case he's ever done so — because of the remarkable contributions she had made in the time she has served. And all of Prewitt's adult children, who lost their father when she was convicted of his murder, want their mother to come home.