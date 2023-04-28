Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is a columnist and features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A longtime conservative reader sent me an intriguing question recently.

He asked: Is it safe to take your kids to a Cardinals ballgame?

I found this particularly interesting because I’ve also been thinking a lot lately about what places are safe. Last weekend, my husband and I were trying to find a restaurant in St. Charles County that we had never visited before. The GPS directions led us down a wrong street, and my husband pulled into a driveway to turn the car around.

“This is what got that girl killed in New York,” I told him. Twenty-year-old Kaylin Gillis was shot to death on April 18 for driving into the wrong driveway in upstate New York. I reminded my husband that we were in a shoot-first part of Missouri.

There have been times when I’ve turned around in an unknown driveway, but I’ll think twice about doing that now. The shooting in New York happened within days of a teenage cheerleader in Texas landing in an ICU after getting shot because her friend accidentally tried to enter the wrong car in a grocery store parking lot. That news followed the headlines of Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old in Kansas City, who was shot in the head for ringing the doorbell at the wrong house.

(Our Gov. Mike Parson found a way to criticize President Joe Biden because a scared 84-year-white man shot a Black teenager who mixed up an address while trying to pick up his siblings.)

Also within days of Yarl getting shot, 6-year-old Kinsley White was shot by a North Carolina neighbor who was upset that a basketball rolled into his yard. The gunman also shot at her parents. On the same day Gillis was shot for turning in the wrong driveway, a man from Springfield, Missouri, held a gun to a grocery store worker’s throat because the meat department was closed, and he wanted steak.

It’s not surprising that we live in a culture of fear.

But I don’t think these were the incidents the reader who wrote to me was thinking of. There is also a stream of news reports of gun violence in the city of St. Louis. It is largely concentrated in the same high crime areas, but there’s also been a steady increase in gun violence in the downtown area during the past 15 years, according to UMSL researcher Bobby Boxerman. The number of homicides in the city, however, has been lower the past two years than it was in 2020.

So many of us are afraid of becoming victims of violence in this country — albeit for different reasons. My reader is afraid of the people he might encounter going to the ballpark in the city. I’m afraid of getting lost in the far western part of St. Charles County he lives in. He’s an older white man; I’m a middle-aged brown woman. The through line is that we all know, regardless of political beliefs, that America is a particularly violent place.

We disagree on why that is, and the media we consume reinforces what we believe as the root causes. When it comes to the city, Democrats have held the political power for decades. Just as easy as it is for conservatives to blame them and a prosecutor for failing to lock up criminals, they tend to ignore a significant change that’s happened over the past 20 years in our state government. The legislature and statewide offices have become much more conservative and Republican.

Republicans have passed legislation making it easier for anyone to obtain a firearm at any time and bypass a background check that would keep a gun out of the wrong hands. We’re one of the 27 states that now allow people to carry hidden, loaded handguns in public without a mandatory background check or safety training. We’re also among the states that have more gun violence. Now, our Republican lawmakers want people to carry guns into churches and on public transportation.

Let’s be honest, who is surprised that gun violence has gotten worse when we’ve put more guns into the hands of unstable people?

Our country has let guns become the No. 1 cause of death for kids and teens in the U.S. — despite knowing there are laws that could prevent many of those deaths.

But it’s our perceptions that shape our fears.

I asked a friend who lives in the city if she felt it was safe to take her children to a ballgame.

“I’m going to keep living my life,” she said. “I’m going to keep letting my children have experiences. I’m not hiding in a cul-de-sac in fear,” she said.

I think this is the approach most American parents have taken. We have no choice but to send our children to school, where the chances of getting shot are greater than getting shot at Busch stadium.

We take them to ballgames, let them visit their friends and participate in school activities.

And we pray they don’t get shot for knocking on the wrong door.