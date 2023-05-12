Aisha Sultan Aisha Sultan is a columnist and features writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Aisha Sultan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My natural inclination — some might call it bias — is to support student journalists.

I was once in those shoes, and I admire the young people using their voices in the pursuit of truth and fairness.

But the students on the Kirkwood High School yearbook staff missed the mark on their coverage of sex and substance use among their peers. The 400-page yearbook devoted four pages to these topics in a way that lacked context and perpetuated some harmful myths.

The two pages that highlight "hook up culture," feature four anonymous quotes under the headline “Hooked(ish): Students share their opinions on hook-up culture, the concept of a casual sexual relationship without labels, and its benefits and consequences.”

The first quote says “Do what makes you happy or who.” The next opinion is critical: “If you are just participating in hook up culture, the relationship fizzles over time. The guy is just doing it for sex. I get emotionally invested because there is vulnerability attached. There is a stigma surrounding a girl’s body count while guys get praised.”

The remaining two opinions are more favorable toward the idea. The opposite page shows a poll answering the question if you ever hooked up with someone when your parents were home, with 65 percent saying yes. The last question asked about the weirdest place students have hooked up, with answers ranging from a dressing room in the retail store at West County Mall and the football field.

This is what clickbait usually looks like — salacious details, anonymous sources, questionable surveys and a lack of context.

Every major credible survey shows teens are having historically low rates of sex. In fact, the big news headlines have focused on why this is. That’s not to say that "hook up culture" does not exist — it surely does, but it’s not the dominant prevailing culture among high schoolers right now.

The Associated Press recently reported that about three decades ago, more than half of teens said they’d had sex, according to a large government survey conducted every two years. In 2021, 30% of teens said they had ever had sex. That drop was the sharpest ever recorded by the survey. A follow-up report suggested this may also have to do with how teens are defining sexual activity.

This is the problem with informal surveys like the ones published in the yearbook — they can easily distort reality. It’s highly unlikely that teen sexual activity at Kirkwood High is more than twice the national rate, but that’s what the yearbook suggests. Also, while the pictorial spread includes images of Plan B emergency contraception box and birth control bills, implying there are consequences of hook up culture, there’s no mention of the documented rising rates of sexual violence reported by teen girls nationally.

Similarly, the pages on substance use included responses to questions like whether students preferred drinking or smoking (58 percent for drinking). Several of the anonymous quotes are more critical of underage drinking, but again, the overall impression is that drinking alcohol, smoking pot and vaping is far more common among teenagers than it actually is. The national studies suggest the opposite — fewer American teens are drinking than before and it’s a small minority of high schoolers who binge drink.

The 2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that nearly 17% at ages 16-17 consume alcohol. Experimentation is more common during teenage years, but adolescent drinking is also related to what kids believe about how much their peers are drinking. Studies show that students tend to overestimate how many of their peers are drinking.

None of this is to say that these topics aren’t worthy of discussion in high school publications, they absolutely are. They have always been part of the challenges of navigating teenage life.

But given the risks involved they deserve thoughtful, contextualized coverage rather than a superficial sample of random opinions. Serious topics deserve serious attention. While the yearbook is not a news site, it is a published record that attempts to accurately document the people and events of the previous year. And the messages it sends to its readers (largely the high school community) has an impact on how students perceive their peers, which can influence their own behavior.

It’s not surprising that these four pages provoked responses like that from Nicki Walker, parent of an incoming freshman at Kirkwood High School. She posted photos of the pages in question on Facebook, stating, “A high school yearbook is not the place to publish content about casual sexual relationships amongst minors. This is truly disgusting and downright disturbing.” She said the pages glorified casual sex and substance use and were “damaging” and “reckless.”

The school district released a statement in response to the controversy stating that “Kirkwood High School has a longstanding tradition of allowing student media to be designated public forums … As school officials do not engage in prior review, the content of KHS Media is determined by and reflects only the views of the students and not school officials or the school itself.”

It’s laudable that the district wants to give the students latitude in expressing themselves and tackling difficult topics. The primary function of student publications, however, is to teach students how to responsibly wield the power that comes with publishing stories about their community. When you tackle sensitive issues, you have a responsibility to question your assumptions, do more research, think about your methods and consider the impact of your work.

In addition to the critics, there are several parents who shared their support of the yearbook staff and adviser. Scott Anderson, a former Kirkwood board of education member who has also worked as a journalist, says the program has a long tradition of excellence and supporting students’ freedom of speech. He said parents upset about the content are “naive” to think these issues aren’t discussed among their peers, and that it’s important to have students' voices as part of the conversation.

Dr. Derek Byers, parent of a graduating senior at the school, agreed that the yearbook gave students a space to reflect their experiences and felt the pages in question were tastefully done. He pointed out that the 400-page book is a “really well done, professional yearbook.”

In years past, I have spoken as a guest to the journalism students at Kirkwood High. So, I know the high caliber of the program and its participants.

That’s why I wanted to call out this opportunity for the students to improve their craft and avoid the pitfalls so prevalent in our industry.

Our country needs future generations of responsible journalists.